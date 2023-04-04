Where to watch & stream Champions League live: Broadcasters, TV channels & networks

Worldwide TV channels and online live streams to watch all the action from the UEFA Champions League

The Champions League is the most prestigious club competition in European football. Since its inception as the European Cup in 1955, the competition has shone a light on some of the most iconic players and moments in the sport's illustrious history.

Broadcast in all four quarters of the globe, viewing figures for the Champions League have recently surpassed those for the American Super Bowl making it the most watched sporting competition in the world.

Below you will find a full list of all Champions League television broadcasters across the world. Deals are in place until 2024.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

Watch & live stream Champions League in the UK and USA

From 2024 onwards, coverage of the UEFA Champions League in the UK will be split across BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. Highlights will also be shown on BBC's flagship show Match of the Day.

Country TV channel & stream UK BT Sport USA Paramount+

Watch and live stream Champions League in Europe

Country TV channel & stream Albania RTSH / Tring Andorra Movistar+ Armenia Vivaro Media Austria ServusTV / Sky Sport / DAZN Belgium Proximus / RTL / DPG Media Croatia HRT / Arena Sport Cyprus CYTA Czech Republic Canal+ Denmark Viaplay Estonia Viaplay Finland TV4 Media France beIN Sports / Canal+ / RMC Sport / TF1 Georgia Adjarasport / Silk Sport Germany DAZN / Amazon Prime Video / ZDF Greece Cosmote TV / Mega Channel Hungary MVTA / AMC Networks Iceland Viaplay / Syn Ireland LiveScore / BT Sport / RTE / Virgin Media Italy Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sport, Mediaset Israel Sports Channel Latvia Viaplay Lithuania Viaplay Kosovo ArtSport / Klan Kosova / Arena Sport Moldova Prime / Setanta Sport Montenegro Arena Sport Netherlands RTL / Ziggo North Macedonia Arena Sport / MRT Norway TV 2 Poland TVP / Polsat Portugal TVI / Eleven Sports Romania Digi Sport / Prima TV / Orange Sport Russia MatchTV Serbia Arena Sport Slovakia Nova Sport / Premier Sport Spain Movistar+ Sweden TV4 Media Switzerland Teleclub / CH Media Turkey Exxen, Saran Media Ukraine MEGOGO

Watch and live stream Champions League in the Americas

Country TV channel & stream Argentina FOX Sports Bolivia Bolivision Brazil SBT / TNT Sports / HBO Max Canada DAZN Caribbean Flow Sports / Sportsmaz Costa Rica Teletica Ecuador RTS El Salvador TCS Guatemala Chapin TV Honduras TVC Nicaragua Canal 10 Panama Paramount+ Peru ESPN Venezuela TLT Uruguay ESPN

Watch and live stream Champions League in MENA and Africa

Country TV & live stream Middle East beIN Sports South Africa SuperSport Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport / Canal+ Afrique

Watch and live stream Champions League in Asia

Country TV & live stream Cambodia beIN Sports Central Asia Saran Media China PPTV / IQIYI / Tencent / Youku Hong Kong beIN Sports / PCCW India Sony Pictures Entertainment Indonesia Emtek Japan SPOTV Laos beIN Sports Macau TDM Malaysia beIN Sports Mongolia SPS Myanmar Canal+ Phillipines TAP DMV Singapore beIN Sports South Korea SPOTV Taiwan ELTA Tajikistan Varzish TV Thailand beIN Sports Vietnam FPT

