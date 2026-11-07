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Eredivisie - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 06:15 Abe Lenstra Stadion

sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord: TV channel and live streams

Watch sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord live on Canal+ and ESPN (Watch ESPN / ESPN Extra). The links below take you directly to the services streaming the match.

Team news & squads

Robin Veldman has a full squad available at sc Heerenveen, with no reported injuries or suspensions. His expected XI is Klaverboer, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis, Braude, Trenskow, Linday, Meerveld, Courtens, Smans and Vente.

Seven players are out injured for Feyenoord: Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Tijme Wessels, Jakub Moder, Jivayno Zinhagel and Jerry St. Juste. Van Bronckhorst is expected to field Ernst, Marmol, Read, Watanabe, Lopez, Zechiël, Steijn, Vanhoutte, Hadj Moussa, Ferri and Valente. Feyenoord have no listed suspensions.

Recent form

sc Heerenveen have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, losing just once. Most recently, they beat NEC 1-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Before that, Heerenveen beat Excelsior Maassluis (0-2) in the KNVB Cup, ADO Den Haag (2-3 away) and Excelsior Rotterdam (4-0). Their only defeat was a 2-0 home loss to PSV. Heerenveen scored ten goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Feyenoord have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 0-3 to Inter Milan in the Champions League. Before that, Feyenoord drew with Fortuna Sittard (1-1) and PSV (1-1), lost to Real Betis (1-0) in Europe and beat Telstar in Heerenveen (3-4 away). They scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

The clubs last met on 11 January 2026, drawing 2-2 in Heerenveen in the Eredivisie. Before that, sc Heerenveen beat Feyenoord 2-3 in the KNVB Cup (December 2025) and lost 1-0 at De Kuip in September 2025. Each side has won two of their last five meetings, with one draw.

Standings

Feyenoord sit first in the Eredivisie, while sc Heerenveen are seventh.