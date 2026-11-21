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Eredivisie - Game Week 13 22 Nov 2026 - 06:15 De Grolsch Veste

FC Twente v Willem II coverage: TV channel and online live streams

You can watch FC Twente v Willem II live on Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra and Canal+ Netherlands. Below are direct links to stream the match.

Team news & squads

FC Twente are without Max Bruns, Lars Unnerstall, Filip Thorvaldsen and Stav Lemkin through injury. Manager John van den Brom has no suspensions to contend with and will provide more clarity on the line-up closer to the match.

Willem II will be without the injured Amine Lachkar, Justin Hoogma and Thijs Muller. Jaden Slory is also suspended, further depleting manager Jurgen Streppel's already limited squad.

Recent form

FC Twente have won four and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Ajax in the Eredivisie. Earlier in that run, they beat Excelsior Rotterdam 9-0, their standout result. Twente scored 19 goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Willem II won once, drew once and lost three times in their last five matches. The Tilburg side most recently managed only a 1-1 draw against PEC Zwolle. A 7-0 defeat to PSV was their heaviest setback in that period. Willem II scored seven goals and conceded 17.

Head-to-head meetings

The two clubs last met on 12 January 2025 in the Eredivisie, when FC Twente beat Willem II 6-2 at De Grolsch Veste. Twente have won three of their five most recent meetings, with one draw and one Willem II win. FC Twente scored 14 goals across those five matches, compared with six for Willem II.

League table

FC Twente are currently fourth in the Eredivisie, while Willem II sit bottom of the table in 18th place.