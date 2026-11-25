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How to watch Ajax vs FC Thun: TV channel and live streams
Ajax vs FC Thun is on Ziggo Sport. You can also stream the match on your phone, tablet or computer via Ziggo Go. Choose a broadcaster below to watch live.
Team news & squads
Ajax vs Thun Probable lineups
Manager
- Michel
Michel coaches Ajax. No injured or suspended players have been reported, and no predicted starting XI is available yet.
Gian-Luca Privitelli is in charge of FC Thun. The Swiss side have not reported any absentees or announced a predicted starting XI either. More news will follow closer to kick-off.
Recent form
Ajax have won four of their last five matches, drawn one and lost none (4-1-0). Most recently, they beat ADO Den Haag 3-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Before that, they drew 2-2 with FC Twente and won 6-1 away to FC Midtjylland in the Conference League. Across those five games, Ajax scored 14 goals and conceded four. They also won twice away from home by scores of 1-0 or 2-1 and kept two clean sheets.
FC Thun have won two of their last five matches, drawn one and lost two (2-1-2). Most recently, they lost 3-2 to BSC Young Boys in the Super League. Thun previously drew 3-3 with FC Basel, beat Hearts 3-1 and won 5-4 away to FC Lausanne-Sport. They also lost 3-2 to FC Lugano. In total, Thun scored 15 goals and conceded 14.
Head-to-head results
Head to Head
The most recent meeting was in the Champions League on 2 November 2005, when Ajax won 4-2 away to FC Thun. Two weeks earlier, on 18 October 2005, Ajax won 2-0 in Amsterdam. Ajax won both matches in the available records, scoring six goals to Thun's two.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|4
|+7
|9
W
W
W
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|9
W
W
W
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|+6
|9
W
W
W
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|+6
|9
W
W
W
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|7
W
D
W
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|7
W
D
W
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|7
W
W
D
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|7
W
D
W
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|7
D
W
W
|11
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|3
|+6
|6
W
W
L
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|+3
|6
L
W
W
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|6
L
W
W
|14
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|6
W
L
W
|15
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|4
W
D
L
|16
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
D
L
W
|17
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
D
W
L
|18
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
D
L
W
|19
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
D
D
D
|20
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
W
L
L
|21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
W
L
|22
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|3
W
L
L
|23
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
D
D
L
|24
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
D
D
L
|25
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|2
L
D
D
|26
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
L
D
D
|27
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|2
D
L
D
|28
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
L
D
L
|29
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
L
D
L
|30
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|1
L
D
L
|31
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|1
L
L
D
|32
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
L
L
D
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
D
L
L
|34
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|1
L
L
D
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
L
|36
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|-10
|0
L
L
L
Ajax are 11th in the Conference League league phase. FC Thun are 20th.