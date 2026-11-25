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Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Johan Cruijff ArenA

How to watch Ajax vs FC Thun: TV channel and live streams

Ajax vs FC Thun is on Ziggo Sport. You can also stream the match on your phone, tablet or computer via Ziggo Go. Choose a broadcaster below to watch live.

Team news & squads

Michel coaches Ajax. No injured or suspended players have been reported, and no predicted starting XI is available yet.

Gian-Luca Privitelli is in charge of FC Thun. The Swiss side have not reported any absentees or announced a predicted starting XI either. More news will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Ajax have won four of their last five matches, drawn one and lost none (4-1-0). Most recently, they beat ADO Den Haag 3-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Before that, they drew 2-2 with FC Twente and won 6-1 away to FC Midtjylland in the Conference League. Across those five games, Ajax scored 14 goals and conceded four. They also won twice away from home by scores of 1-0 or 2-1 and kept two clean sheets.

FC Thun have won two of their last five matches, drawn one and lost two (2-1-2). Most recently, they lost 3-2 to BSC Young Boys in the Super League. Thun previously drew 3-3 with FC Basel, beat Hearts 3-1 and won 5-4 away to FC Lausanne-Sport. They also lost 3-2 to FC Lugano. In total, Thun scored 15 goals and conceded 14.

Head-to-head results

The most recent meeting was in the Champions League on 2 November 2005, when Ajax won 4-2 away to FC Thun. Two weeks earlier, on 18 October 2005, Ajax won 2-0 in Amsterdam. Ajax won both matches in the available records, scoring six goals to Thun's two.

Standings

Ajax are 11th in the Conference League league phase. FC Thun are 20th.