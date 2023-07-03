Where to watch 2023 Euro U19 Championship on TV & stream live online

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream the Euro U19 Championship live on TV & online.

The 2023 Euro U19 Championship is set to be held in Malta with teams across Europe competing for the coveted reward in the U-19 age category in the continent. The tournament will be held between July 3 and July 16.

The tournament will feature a total of eight teams, allowing players born on or after 1 January 2004 to compete. England, the reigning champions and one of the two teams with the most titles in the competition's history, won't have the opportunity to defend their title as they did not qualify for the competition. Hosts Malta are set to make their debut in the competition.

Of the qualified participants, Spain are the most successful team, having won the trophy 11 times. Here GOAL tells you where you can watch the 2023 Euro U19 championship from your country.

Where will the Euro U19 Championship be held?

The competition will take place in Malta this year. The games will be hosted across a total of four stadiums in the country.

The National Stadium and Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali, the Tony Bezzina Stadium in Paloa and the Gozo Stadium Xewkija are the venues for the tournament. The final will be hosted at the National Stadium.

Where can you watch the Euro U19 Championship live?

Country TV / Stream Malta PBS Norway NRK, TV2-N Italy RAI Portugal RTP Spain TVE Poland TVP Greece ERT Greece Iceland RUV International* UEFA.tv

*Viewers across the world will be able to watch games on UEFA.tv. See here .

For viewers in the United Kingdom and in the United States, the tournament can be watched live on UEFA TV.

For viewers globally, the event will also be streamed live on UEFA TV.

Upcoming Euro U19 Championship 2023 matches