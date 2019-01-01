Where to buy Gor Mahia v Mathare United match day tickets
The matchday tickets for Gor Mahia versus Mathare United league match will retail at a flat rate.
The home side-Mathare United has pegged Sh200 per single ticket for all stands.
It's Match Day!
We face champions @OfficialGMFC at Kasarani starting 3pm EAT.
Tickets will be sold at a flat rate of Sh200 at the following points: 1.Gomongo police station roundabout 2. Safari Park stage 3. Roysambu roundabout
Tickets will be sold at Gomongo Police Station roundabout, Safari Park stage and Roysambu roundabout starting 9am until 2.45pm. The match will kick off at 3pm at the Kasarani stadium.
Mathare United are top of the log with 13 points, seven more than Gor Mahia, who have won only two of their four games.