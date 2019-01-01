‘Where is Jesse Were?’ – Kenyans' react as Sebastien Migne unveils Harambee Stars squad

The team is expected to train in France for three weeks before leaving for Egypt for the June-July finals

The omission of striker Jesse Were from the Harambee Stars squad has elicited mixed reactions from the fans and football stakeholders at large.

The former striker was conspicuously missing from the 26-man provisional squad named by coach Sebastien Migne ahead of the finals to be held in from June.

The French coach named an attacking group which ncludes Paul Were (AFC - ), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe- ), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol- ), Allan Wanga (Kakamega -Kenya), John Avire ( ), Masud Juma (Libya) and Ochieng Ovella (IF Vasalund, ).

And speaking to Goal after naming the squad on Tuesday, Migne explained the reason why he left out the towering striker, who currently turns out for Zesco United in Zambia.

“He [Were] is not good enough to play for Kenya right now," Migne said.

“He has had the chance to impress for Kenya but on many occasions, he never lives up to the task. He has enjoyed over 26 call-ups but he never scores goals for the team.

“Were might be the leading player currently in the Zambia league but he is yet to carry the form to the national team and all I can assure him is that the door is still open for him, we have not shut it for him.

Article continues below

“He will still play for the team but first of all, he must prove himself outside club duty.”

Kenyans reacted on Twitter to the news that Were will not be traveling to for the tournament.

Migne's decision is final.We can only sympathise with Jesse Were who has again been excluded from Harambee Stars 30 man squad a head of AFCON set for next month in Egypt — Mr_Pundit (@WasikeMaxwell) May 14, 2019

Jesse Were out of the Harambee Stars squad. Not fair — #FoodSecurityKE (@FieldAgronomist) May 14, 2019

Migne says tha Jesse Were has to prove himself in Harambee Stars jersey lol!! How can he prove himself without a call up even for a friendly match!! I don't know why he hates Were!! — Chris (@chrisruks) May 14, 2019

Sebastien migne. Please stop the anti- crusade against Jesse were. Ile time utanyimwa your pay, I will be here to remind you over your biasness towards were. Let me wish harambee stars all the best. #harambeestars #afcon — Elijah Okemwa (@elijah1334) May 14, 2019

#AFCON2019 #HarambeeStars has too many players.



Why did Migne leave out Jesse Were??? — Paul R. O. Sewe (@pavlovsewe) May 14, 2019

This mbamba should be dropped from our National team and give the chance to the likes of Jesse Were . Who is he first? — @Albanus (@KiswiliAlbanus) May 14, 2019

How Ovella Ochieng is preffered to Jesse Were is what baffles me. — Aggrey Sayi (@aggreysayi) May 14, 2019

So Migne has left out Jesse Were but has included Allan Wanga in the Harambee Stars provisional squad... you wonder!!! #AFCON2019 — Bedan_Willys (@IamBedan) May 14, 2019

#AFCON2019 Harambee Stars I have a question. Jesse Were aliwakosea wapi?? who is this he made so angry?? who did he hurt?? what is wrong with him?? — chris lunalo (@chrislunalo18) May 14, 2019

Why was Jesse Were omitted despite banging several goldenboot awards in Zambia? — Hon Kinty (@KipAmos) May 14, 2019

Wow no SHAKAVA and No Jesse Were. WOW.



But a defender whose team has finished BOTTOM in SA and headed for play-off is in.



Well done Migne. Hope you lose 40-0 in Egypt. — Willian Otis (@WILLLANO13) May 14, 2019

No Jesse Were.@Nmwendwa picked that squad hope they lose all their group stage games — Kenneth (@KenMortician) May 14, 2019

I don't know why but Ovella Ochieng,yes he is talented but i do feel he gets these call ups out of favour.

Rarely do we get to hear him at club level but he is ever getting call ups.Muguna,Jesse were doing good at club but out in the cold. — Mgunner True (@Mykegunner) May 14, 2019

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne used club form to dismiss Dennis Oliech's chances of playing at #AFCON2019. Then he left out Jesse Were despite impressive club form by stating he 'ain't good enough for the national team' pic.twitter.com/O1LAaa4n4j — David wa Kwallimwa (@kwalimwadavid) May 14, 2019

Coach Migné on Jesse Were omission from the Harambee Stars provisional #AFCON2019 squad ;



"He is not good enough to play for Kenya right now.



He will still play for the team but first of all, he must prove himself outside club duty.” pic.twitter.com/JBL87XjF2h — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) May 14, 2019

The curious case of Jesse Were... We officially have our own Lacazette ... Keep the faith bro pic.twitter.com/VYKl2tv5sj — Africa's No1 Event host 🇰🇪 (@sirlotan) May 14, 2019

Jesse Were record since 2015. Still missed the #AFCON team pic.twitter.com/haX9OsvVtU — Oguda (@zaxoguda) May 14, 2019

Today I saw arrogance in Harambee Stars coach Migne when explaining the reason behind Jesse Were's omission from the National team. A coach should encourage a player and not discourage #HarambeeStars — alex ngare (@AlexNgare) May 14, 2019

“He has had the chance to impress for Kenya but on many occasions he never lives up to the task. He has enjoyed over 26 call-ups but he never scores goals for the team..."https://t.co/OGpmaOZkn4 — Kevin Wanambisi (@Wanambisi_) May 14, 2019

Someone,how did Migne explain the omission of Jesse Were in his Harambee Stars squad to Egypt?

Picking two useless keepers from an average team is unacceptable!

Chris Mbamba should fuck off from our team! — omollo (@simplyOmollo) May 14, 2019

🇰🇪 #HarambeeStars head coach Sebastian Migne has

has named his provisional squad for #AFCON2019 with Zambian based @ZescoUnitedFC striker Jesse Were being the surprise omission.

Kenya are pooled in group C alongside 🇨🇲 🇩🇿 and 🇹🇿 pic.twitter.com/kLTc7uoynO — Alfred Jones ⚽️🇰🇪 (@alfredjones254) May 14, 2019

I just live Jesse were

A great player pic.twitter.com/X3gxNhClmC — MUTHURI M BAIMATU🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪💧 (@muthurimark50) May 14, 2019

#JesseWere Deserves national team call up according to his current form,That Kenyan coach will regret to left out this striker #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/wRDXsSRGxd — I FOllow bAck🐼 (@EllisonMofya) May 14, 2019