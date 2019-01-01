Live Scores
‘Where is Jesse Were?’ – Kenyans' react as Sebastien Migne unveils Harambee Stars squad

The team is expected to train in France for three weeks before leaving for Egypt for the June-July finals

The omission of striker Jesse Were from the Harambee Stars squad has elicited mixed reactions from the fans and football stakeholders at large.

The former Tusker striker was conspicuously missing from the 26-man provisional squad named by coach Sebastien Migne ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Egypt from June.

The French coach named an attacking group which ncludes Paul Were (AFC Leopards-Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe-China), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol-Japan), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz-Kenya), John Avire (Sofapaka), Masud Juma (Libya) and Ochieng Ovella (IF Vasalund, Sweden).

And speaking to Goal after naming the squad on Tuesday, Migne explained the reason why he left out the towering striker, who currently turns out for Zesco United in Zambia.

“He [Were] is not good enough to play for Kenya right now," Migne said.

“He has had the chance to impress for Kenya but on many occasions, he never lives up to the task. He has enjoyed over 26 call-ups but he never scores goals for the team.

“Were might be the leading player currently in the Zambia league but he is yet to carry the form to the national team and all I can assure him is that the door is still open for him, we have not shut it for him.

“He will still play for the team but first of all, he must prove himself outside club duty.”

Kenyans reacted on Twitter to the news that Were will not be traveling to Egypt for the tournament.

