Where is Ezekiel Odera? AFC Leopards fans ask after humiliating defeat to Homeboyz

This was the second consecutive time that Ingwe have dropped point having played to a 1-1 draw with Kariobangi Shark

AFC Leopards are up in arms after the team suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday.

Homeboyz have dominated Ingwe in recent records; winning two and drawing once in the last five matches. After assistant coach Marko Vasiljevic dropped two points in his first match, many expected AFC Leopards to pick themselves up, but Homeboyz came out tops at Bukhungu Stadium.

Article continues below

New signing Peter Thiong’o inspired Homeboyz to the win - scoring the opening goal before setting up the other two. A theatric Thiong’o ripped apart Leopards defense to fire past Jairus Adira then set Maxwell Avela for a second before repeating the same by pulling another assist for George Mandela.

The win has left Ingwe faithful asking for more questions with only two matches played to the new season. Most of the fans believe that the club is struggling up front because they cannot score goals and now want the team’s office to confirm the whereabouts of striker Ezekiel Odera.

Others are fearing the club could face relegation if the current office headed by Daniel Mule is not fired. “The office is not doing anything to help the situation. They should all be fired and we get a new office.”