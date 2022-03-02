Where is Boreham Wood & which league do they play in?

The fabled ‘magic’ of the FA Cup is alive and kicking in 2021-22, with Boreham Wood the latest non-league side to write a fairytale script in English football’s grandest knockout competition.

They have become only the 10th team from outside of the Football League to reach the fifth-round stage since 1945 as they follow in the footsteps of Colchester United, Yeovil Town, Blyth Spartans, Telford United, Kidderminster Harriers, Crawley Town, Luton Town, Lincoln City and Sutton United.

Their reward for making it past Barnet, Eastleigh, St Albans City, AFC Wimbledon and Bournemouth in the current campaign is a trip to Everton, but who are The Wood and what is their story? GOAL takes a look…

Where is Boreham Wood?

While the football team are known as Boreham Wood FC, the name of the town features no space and is merely Borehamwood.

It is situated in southern Hertfordshire, 12 miles from the central London focal point of Charing Cross.

Headlines may have been made on a sporting field this season, but the area is best known for its involvement in film and television production.

The famous Elstree Studios are based in Borehamwood and are responsible for blockbuster hits such as Star Wars, The Shining, Indiana Jones, The Avengers, Eastenders, Holby City, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Big Brother.

Which league do Boreham Wood play in?

The club was formed in 1948 and have spent their entire existence outside of the English Football League.

Their highest finish came in the 2017-18 campaign when claiming a fourth-place spot in the National League – a division they remain in at present.

The Wood finished 14th last season but are currently sat third in the fifth tier and, with games in hand on those above them, are pushing hard for promotion into League Two.

They have suffered just two defeats across their last 22 games in all competitions, with one of those – against Wrexham – seeing them bow out of the FA Trophy at the fifth-round stage.

Luke Garrard will be hoping to avoid suffering a similar fate in the FA Cup, but a trip to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard and his Everton team will present The Wood with the toughest of tests against Premier League opponents.