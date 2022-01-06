‘Where are Ingwe fans?’ – Aussems questions empty stadium after AFC Leopards defeat Nairobi City Stars

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has called on the club’s faithful to come out in large numbers and support the team after they beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 in an FKF Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

Ingwe picked their third win of the season after a second-half goal from Maxwell Otieno enabled them to defeat Simba wa Nairobi at Nyayo Stadium.

However, despite the win, Ingwe coach Aussems was not a happy man with the empty seats at Nyayo Stadium and has called on fans, who love the team to turn out in large numbers and support the players because they deserve it.

‘Disappointed to see Nyayo so empty’

“Five games unbeaten, first win in 2022, and a young team who gain experience despite a very complicated situation!” Aussems wrote on his social media pages.

“Happy for them but disappointed to see Nyayo so empty! If you are an Ingwe fan, come to support your team! They deserve it! They build the future’s success of the club!”

Against City Stars, Ingwe were forced to wait until the second half when Otieno got the ball in the danger zone and spotted City Star’s goalkeeper Jacob Osano partially blinded and placed the ball in the far corner to hand his team what turned out to be the winner.

AFC Leopards have now gone for five matches without defeat since beating Posta Rangers 1-0 at Nyayo Stadium on December 12.

After the Posta win, they battled to a 1-1 draw against promoted side Vihiga Bullets, drew 1-1 against another promoted side FC Talanta, forced a 2-2 draw against leaders Kakamega Homeboyz before edging out City Stars 1-0 on Wednesday.

The win pushed Ingwe to position 13 of the 18-team table with 13 points from 12 matches, they are now 12 points behind table leaders KCB.

They have won three matches, drawn four, and lost five.

AFC Leopards will return to action on Saturday when they travel to face Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium before they return to the City to battle bogey side Kariobangi Sharks on January 14.