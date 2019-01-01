'When you need him, he always comes to the party' - Thompson backs Salah to turn around Liverpool form

The legendary former Reds defender has predicted the Egyptian striker will finish the season strongly, after a difficult start to 2019

Mohamed Salah will rediscover his best form for heading into the business end of the 2018-19 campaign, according to Phil Thompson.

The 26-year-old attacker is in the middle of a seven-game goal drought at club level, drawing criticism from a number of experts for his performances and loss of focus in the final third.

Salah is still one of the leading scorers in the Premier League this term on 17, which is only one behind 's Sergio Aguero - who tops the current standings in the race for the Golden Boot.

However, the Egypt international now looks destined to fall a long way short of his final tally from last season, when he broke the domestic record for goals scored in a 38-game season with 32.

Salah notched 44 goals in total across all competitions as the Reds finished fourth in the league and reached the final, but he hasn't had quite the same impact in his second year at Anfield.

Despite his recent troubles, Liverpool are still in the hunt for their first title in 29 years and they have a European Cup quarterfinal to look forward to in April.

Thompson, who played for the club during a trophy-laden period between the 1970s & '80s, feels that Salah will still have a huge role to play in the next two months and that he tends to rise occasion when it matters most.

"You can see Mane in front of goal whereas Mo is finding it very difficult to find one," Thompson told Sky Sports. "Everyone is willing Mo to score goals, but Sadio is so full of energy and confidence and when he gets anywhere near the goal, you do expect him to score.

"He is on fire but you feel with Mo that, when you need him, he always comes to the party and you feel like you are just getting ready to see him on fire before the end of the season.

"You do have to have concerns that Mo hasn't scored for a bit, but you look at the number of times he keeps getting into the positions. With Liverpool, if Mane dries up, Mo will come to the table and so will Firmino."

Next up for Jurgen Klopp's side is a huge home fixture against Tottenham on Sunday, as they aim to hold onto their position at the Premier League summit.

Liverpool are top by two points ahead of Man City having played a game more, with their rivals set to face away on Saturday.

Thompson expects Spurs to pose the Reds a difficult challenge, given their strong English core.

"I'm expecting a massive game," he added. "They have big players and the nucleus of this wonderful side is based around players so Liverpool are going to have to be at their best on Sunday."