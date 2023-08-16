When is the 2023 Women's World Cup final? Date, kick-off time, teams & how to watch

All the details you need to catch the Women's World Cup final and more.

The 2023 Women's World Cup nears on its curtain closing event.

There have been a few shocking group stage exits for the likes of Brazil and Germany, while teams such as Colombia, Japan, Netherlands and four-time champions USWNT endured their run but were eventually ousted in the knockouts.

The final is now just around the corner. GOAL brings you everything you need to ensure that you don't miss the main event.

When is the 2023 Women's World Cup final? Date & kick-off time

Date: August 20, 2023 Kick-off: 11am BST / 6am ET

The Women's World Cup final will take place on Sunday, August 20.

Kick-off time will be at 11am GMT for viewers in the United Kingdom and 6am ET for United States-based viewers. The local kick-off time in Australia is 8pm.

You can read about all that transpired through the tournament over here.

2023 Women's World Cup final TV channel & live stream

Where to watch the Women's World Cup final in the UK

You will be able to watch the World Cup final for free on broadcasters ITV and BBC in the UK. Those channels hold exclusive rights to every minute of World Cup action and you can find a full TV guide here.

Provider BBC Channel Number ITV Channel Number (Scotland) STV Channel Number Freeview 101 3 103 Sky 101 103 103 Virgin Media 101 103 113 BT 1 103 N/A

You will also be able to tune in via their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website.

Scottish free-to-air broadcaster STV will also be streaming the final on STV player.

Where to watch the Women's World Cup final in the U.S.

The FOX network has broadcasting rights for the tournament, however, state-side viewers will need to have a cable subscription in order to tune in.

For Spanish-speaking viewers, Telemundo also has coverage rights.

Find out more details about where to watch World Cup matches in the US here.

There are a wide variety of channels that service Fox, state by state. This handy guide includes all of the relevant channel numbers.

You can watch Telemundo on the Dish channel, number 835.

While there are no free-to-view streaming services, you can also stream the Women's World Cup final with the following providers:

Where is the 2023 Women's World Cup Final being played?

The final will take place at the Stadium Australia, a multi-purpose stadium located in the Sydney Olympic Park suburb of Sydney, New South Wales. Australia.

It is currently commercially known as Accor Stadium, and has a current capacity of 81,500.

Which teams are in the 2023 Women's World Cup final?

Spain have made it to the final for the first-ever time in the history of the tournament, and will face the winner of the other semi-final between co-hosts Australia and England.

La Roja defeated Switzerland, Netherlands and Sweden in the knock-outs and faced just the one defeat that was a 4-0 loss to Japan in the group stage.

Australia and England topped their respective groups. The Matildas overcame Denmark and France, while the Lionesses have surpassed Nigeria and Colombia in the knockout stages.

Neither of the three nations have won a Women's World Cup title so far.