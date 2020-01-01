'When ready, Gor Mahia can tackle any team on earth' - Captain Muguna

The 24-year-old has also revealed the team is gelling well after numerous signings and the arrival of a new coach

captain Kenneth Muguna has stated they are not worried about the fixtures in the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches and they are just targeting maximum points.

K'Ogalo are scheduled to open their campaign with a tricky fixture against 11-time champions FC, then follow it up with a game with . , FC, and promoted Bidco United complete the first five rounds for the Nairobi-based side.

"We are not concentrating so much on the fixtures, we are not worried about it at all," Muguna told the club's official portal.

"We are focused on being ready before the league resumes because I know once we are physically and mentally ready, we can tackle any team on earth.

"We are going to try and win all our matches because we know by doing so, we stand a chance of winning trophies at the end of the season."

Recently, the KPL giants confirmed the arrival of new coach, Brazilian Roberto Oliveira, commonly referred to as Robertinho. With several new players on board as well, the midfielder has revealed how the situation is at the club.

"The team is fine so far, we are creating a bond that will make us operate together as a team – the aim is, to find a working formula," he added.

Meanwhile, recent signing Bernard Ondiek told Gor Mahia TV that fans should wait for the start of the new season with optimism.

"We are geared for the season start and we have new players who are really gelling well as expected. Gor Mahia always get good players and for the fans, I want you to expect much [more] from us than we gave last season," he said.

"For now, I can say all the focus is on the , and obviously we have been there and we know what to do. Since we have some experiences in the Champions League we are now well prepared to tackle it more than the other seasons.

"All we are going for is the Champions League as it is a nice experience for every player in this team. But again, if you do not prepare well, it will be hard to make it.

"All I can say is the fans should be geared for it and I am very happy and confident because we will do good in the Champions League."