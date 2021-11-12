When is the World Cup qualifier between Kenya vs Rwanda and how can I watch?

Kenya will face Rwanda in their final Group E match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at Nyayo Stadium on Monday, November 15.

The Harambee Stars and Amavubi are already out of contention to reach Qatar after their disastrous campaigns in the qualifiers.

While Kenya are placed third in the group with three points from five matches, Rwanda are at the bottom with one point from five outings.

During the first meeting between the two sides, Amavubi’s Abdul Rwatubyaye’s fortunate 21st-minute goal cancelled out Michael Olunga’s ninth-minute opener as they played out to a 1-1 draw at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali.

While Kenya secured a 1-1 draw against Uganda in their last assignment on November 11, Rwanda suffered a 3-0 defeat against Mali in Kigali.

In the last five matches between Kenya and Rwanda, the Harambee Stars have won three matches, with the other two ending in draws.

The last time Kenya beat Rwanda was in 2017 during Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup when they scored two first-half goals to win 2-0 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Mali are topping the group with 13 points from five matches while Uganda are second on nine points from five matches.

Mali will finish their group matches with a home game against Uganda at Adrar Stadium on November 15.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Monday, November 15.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 11/15/21 16:00 16:00 Uganda vs Kenya KBC

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

