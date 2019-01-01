When is the Mashemeji Derby between Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the big clash between top rivals K'Ogalo and Ingwe during the league match set for this weekend

and AFC will renew their rivalry this weekend when they clash for the first time in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season.

Last season, the Kenyan champions completed a double over Ingwe, winning the first match of the season 2-0 before handing them a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture on their way to clinching a record 18th league title.

The Mashemeji Derby has recently turned into a Gor Mahia feast, given the fact AFC Leopards have never beaten their rivals since 2016. K’Ogalo have managed four consecutive wins against Ingwe in recent matches, pitting the two most successful clubs on Kenyan soil.

The Mashemeji clubs have ended up sharing points from matches five times in the last nine years. A 0-0 draw in March 2013 remains the only draw where goals were not conceded, unlike the succeeding ties.

Consecutive 2-2 draws followed in August 2013 and in July 2014. Paul Were, who has returned to AFC Leopards, scored one of the goals in 2013 for Ingwe and another was struck by Noah Wafula. David Owino and Dan Sserunkuma were Gor Mahia’s scorers in that draw.

The 2014 draw came in the second leg of that season where Sserunkuma bagged a brace after his strikes in the 43rd and 47th minutes were enough to seal a point for his side.

But before Sunday’s match, Gor Mahia, who are fresh from being knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Daring Club Motema Pembe, will have a midweek fixture against on Wednesday.

When is the Mashemeji Derby?

The Mashemeji Derby will kick-off at 15h00 on Sunday, November 10.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels NOVEMBER 10 15h00 Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards KTN Burudani & KPL Facebook page

Where is the Mashemeji Derby?

Kasarani Stadium (Nairobi):