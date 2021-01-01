When is the Mashemeji Derby between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the first round meeting between rivals Ingwe and K'Ogalo during the league derby set for Sunday

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards will renew their rivalry when they clash for the first time in the FKF Premier League this season on Sunday.

The first meeting for the 2020-21 campaign was planned for January 3 but was postponed owing to K’Ogalo’s involvement in the Caf Champions League at that time.

A new date was set for February 7 and the two Kenyan giants will face off at Kasarani Stadium with both teams enjoying a good run of results in the 18-team league table.

Since losing their unbeaten run to Western Stima 2-0, and then suffering a 1-0 defeat against Wazito FC, Ingwe have gone ahead to register three straight wins – 2-1 against KCB, 2-0 against Kariobangi Sharks, and 2-1 against Posta Rangers.

On the other hand, K’Ogalo, who are the defending champions, have also recovered from the shock 1-0 defeat against Vihiga United to win two straight matches – 3-0 against Zoo FC and 3-1 against Bandari.

Last season, Gor Mahia won both encounters, beating Ingwe 4-1 in the first round match before edging them out by a solitary goal en-route to winning their fourth straight league title.

In the 2019-20 season, the Kenyan champions completed a double over Ingwe winning the first match of the season 2-0 before handing them a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture on their way to clinching a record 18th league title.

AFC Leopards are yet to beat Gor Mahia in their last seven matches with the best result against their rivals coming in the 1-1 draw of the 2017-18 season with Gor Mahia winning the second round fixture 1-0.

The two teams will meet with AFC Leopards ahead of Gor Mahia on the table, as they are currently in position four with 18 points from eight matches while Gor Mahia are sixth after collecting 15 points from eight outings.

Gor Mahia will also be under new Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who took charge of the team early this season and is yet to oversee any derby while AFC Leopards will still have their coach Anthony Kimani leading the side against their sworn rivals.

And for the first time in the derby’s history, the game will be played behind closed doors as per the government instructions in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When is the Mashemeji Derby?

The Mashemeji Derby will kick-off at 15:00 on Sunday, February 07.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels February 7 15:00 Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards StarTimes & KTN Burudani

Where is the Mashemeji Derby?

Kasarani Stadium (Nairobi):

About Kasarani Stadium

The Moi International Sports Centre (abbreviated as MISC) is a multi-purpose stadium in Kasarani, Kenya. It was built in 1987 for the All-Africa Games held in Nairobi.

The facilities include a 60,000-seat arena with a running track and a pitch used for football and rugby union, a competition-size swimming pool, an indoor arena, and a 108-bed hotel.

The stadium was closed in January 2010 for renovation works worth ksh900 million and funded by a grant to the Government of Kenya by the Government of China.

The Chinese firm, Sheng Li Engineering Construction Company Limited, was contracted to conduct the renovations and the stadium was reopened in March 2012.

The main arena is used by the Kenya national football team for most of its home games, as well as top-flight sides Mathare United and Tusker.

For sponsorship reasons, since December 2013, the stadium has also been known as Safaricom Stadium Kasarani.