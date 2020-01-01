When is the Mashemeji Derby between AFC Leopards & Gor Mahia and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the big clash between rivals Ingwe and K'Ogalo during the league derby set for Sunday

AFC and will renew their rivalry this weekend when they clash for the second time in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season.

In the first meeting, Gor Mahia hammered Ingwe 4-1 with a brace from Ivorian forward Gnamien Yikpe and goals apiece courtesy of Clifton Miheso and Lawrence Juma, which handed the defending champions the bragging rights in the Mashemeji derby. Tresor Ndikumana scored Ingwe's goal.

However, K’Ogalo will meet Ingwe without Yikpe this time, after he ditched the club to sign for Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) while Ndikumana will also not feature for AFC having left the club in the January transfer window.

Last season, the Kenyan champions completed a double over Ingwe, winning the first match of the season 2-0 before handing them a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture on their way to clinching a record 18th league title.

The Mashemeji Derby has recently turned into a Gor Mahia feast, given the fact AFC Leopards have not beaten their rivals since 2016. K’Ogalo have managed four consecutive wins against Ingwe in recent matches.

The Mashemeji clubs have ended up sharing the points five times in the last nine years. A 0-0 draw in March 2013 remains the only draw where goals were not scored, unlike the succeeding ties.

Consecutive 2-2 draws followed in August 2013 and July 2014. Paul Were, who has returned to AFC Leopards, scored one of the goals in 2013 for Ingwe and another was struck by Noah Wafula. David Owino and Dan Sserunkuma were Gor Mahia’s scorers in that draw.

The 2014 draw came in the second leg of that season where Sserunkuma bagged a brace after his strikes were enough to seal a point for his side.

Gor Mahia are at the top of the 17-team league table with 51 points from 21 matches while Ingwe are sixth after collecting 40 points from the same number of matches.

When is the Mashemeji Derby?

The Mashemeji Derby will kick-off at 15:00 on Sunday, March 8.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels MARCH 8 15:00 AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia KTN Burudani & KPL Facebook page

Where is the Mashemeji Derby?

Kasarani Stadium (Nairobi):

About Kasarani Stadium?

The Moi International Sports Centre (abbreviated as M.I.S.C.) is a multi-purpose stadium in Kasarani, . It was built in 1987 for the All-Africa Games held in Nairobi.

The facilities include a 60,000-seat arena with a running track and a pitch used for football and rugby union, a competition-size swimming pool, an indoor arena, and a 108-bed hotel.

The stadium was closed in January 2010 for renovation works worth ksh900 million and funded by a grant to the Government of Kenya by the Government of .

The Chinese firm, Sheng Li Engineering Construction Company Limited, was contracted to conduct the renovations and the stadium was reopened in March 2012.

The main arena is used by the Kenya national football team for most of its home games, as well as top-flight sides and .

For sponsorship reasons, since December 2013, the stadium has also been known as Safaricom Stadium Kasarani.