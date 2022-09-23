When is the game between Tanzania vs Uganda and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the friendly match between the Taifa Stars and the Cranes

Uganda will take on Tanzania in an international friendly match at Martyrs of February Stadium on Saturday, September 24.

The East African nations will square off in the Tri-Nations tournament which is part of the Fifa international break. Hosts Libya are the other nation taking part in the tournament in Benghazi.

Uganda and Libya kicked off the tournament on Wednesday as they battled to a 0-0 draw at the same venue.

The Cranes, led by coach Milutin Sredojevic travelled with a squad of 22 players including six foreign-based ones - Steven Sserwadda of (New York Red Bulls), Abdu Aziiizi Kayondo (Royal Monarchs), Musa Ramathan (Cincinnati FC), Giosue Bellagambi (Huddersfield Town FC), Sadat Anaku (Dundee United) and Derrick Kakooza (Valmiera).

Meanwhile, this will be the first assignment for new Tanzania coach Honour Janza, who came in to replace fired Kim Poulsen. The Danish tactician was sent packing following Tanzania's 1-0 home defeat to Uganda in the African Nations Championships qualifiers on August 30.

Uganda have been the most dominant side in this fixture as they have won 11 out of the 19 matches they have played against each other so far. Tanzania have only managed four wins.

The last time the Taifa Stars managed to beat the Cranes came in 2019 during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture where they registered a 3-0 win at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Since then, Uganda have gone ahead to win the last four meetings.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The friendly has been scheduled for 20:00 (EAT) on Saturday, September 24.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time - EAT Time - GMT Match Channel 24/09/22 20:00 17:00 Tanzania vs Uganda Azam TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Martyrs of February Stadium

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

