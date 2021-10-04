When is the game between Rwanda and Uganda and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the World Cup qualifying fixture between Amavubi and the Cranes

Uganda will travel to Kigali to face neighbours Rwanda in their third match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, September 7.

The Cranes started their campaign to reach the final set for Qatar with a 0-0 draw against Kenya’s Harambee Stars at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi and then returned home, where they secured a 0-0 draw against Mali at St Mary’s Kitende.

This will be the third competitive match for Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, who returned to handle the side on July 27, after parting ways with the Zambia Football Federation.

Ahead of the game, Sredojevic has picked a strong squad for the assignment with KCCA FC forward Charles Lwanga the latest player from the Ugandan Premier League to make the squad.

On kicking off their preparations for the battle against Rwanda, Sredojevic outlined the essence of having local-based players in his squad.

“We started the preparations for Rwanda double-header with the regional tour to the East. The players in camp from Uganda Premier League all have chances to compete and be considered for the final team alongside the foreign-based players” Sredojevic said as quoted by Kawowo Sports.

Meanwhile, Rwanda started their campaign with a 1-0 defeat away to Mali in Morocco before they battled from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Kenya in Kigali.

In the last six matches between the two nations, Rwanda have only managed one win, with Uganda winning three times and the other two ending in draws.

Their last meeting was during the African Nations Championship where Rwanda held Uganda to a 0-0 draw while in 2017, they met in the same competition and Rwanda won 2-0 at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali.

While Uganda are third in Group E with two points from two matches, Amavubi are lying last with a single point from the same number of matches.

Article continues below

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 19:00 (East African Time) on Thursday, September 7.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 07/10/21 19:00 EAT 19:00 Rwanda vs Uganda UBC

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Nyamirambo Stadium, Kigali

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.