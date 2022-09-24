When is the game between Nicaragua and Ghana and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Black Stars’ international friendly against the Blue and White

Ghana would be hoping to put their preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup back on track against Nicaragua.

The Black Stars were silenced 3-0 by five-time World Champions Brazil on Friday – a defeat that fueled the anger of many Ghanaian enthusiasts.

Coach Otto Addo and his men know that anything short of victory over Central Americans could completely destroy the faith fans have in them.

Ranked 139th in the world, the Blue and White’s seven-match unbeaten run ended on Thursday, having lost 2-1 to Suriname.

Still hurt by the defeat, Marco Antonio Figueroa’s men would go all out against the West Africans in the first international matchup between the two countries.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Nicaragua and Ghana is scheduled for 19:00 (West African Time) on Tuesday, September 26.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time (Ghana) Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 27/9/22 6 pm 7 pm Nicaragua vs Ghana GTV

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco, Lorca



HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

