When is the game between Libya vs Uganda and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the friendly match between the Mediterranean Knights and the visiting Cranes

Uganda will take on Libya in an international friendly match at 11 June Stadium on Wednesday, September 21.

The build-up which is part of the Fifa international break, will involve a Tri-Nations tournament that will also see the Cranes take on neighbours Tanzania at the same venue three days later.

Uganda travelled on Sunday for Tripoli with head coach Milutin Sredojevic naming a squad of 22 players for the task. The Cranes have been preparing for the tournament at Phillip Omondi Stadium in Kampala.

Sredojevic's squad comprises of six foreign-based players led by Steven Sserwadda of (New York Red Bulls), Abdu Aziiizi Kayondo (Royal Monarchs), Musa Ramathan (Cincinnati FC), Giosue Bellagambi (Huddersfield Town FC), Sadat Anaku (Dundee United) and Derrick Kakooza (Valmiera).

BackpagePix.

The aforementioned players will link up with the squad in Libya from their club bases. The Cranes and the Mediterranean Knights have only met three times in their history, and all of these have come in friendly matches.

Out of the three fixtures, Uganda are yet to beat Libya as they have managed one draw and suffered two defeats. The last meeting between the two sides, came in 2013 when Libya defeated Uganda 3-0 at 11 June Stadium.

In 2008, Libya travelled to Kampala where they managed a 1-1 draw at Namboole Stadium while in 2006, Libya emerged 3-2 winners against the Cranes in their first-ever meeting at Al-Olympic Stadium.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

Backpagepix

The friendly has been scheduled for 19:00 GMT on Wednesday, September 21.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time Match Channel 21/09/22 19:00 19:00 Libya vs Uganda UBC

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

11 June Stadium, Tripoli

Getty

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.