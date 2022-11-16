When is the game between Ghana vs Switzerland and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Black Stars’ international friendly against the Red Crosses

Ghana will step up their preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar with a friendly against Switzerland at Al Nahyan Stadium on Thursday.

This will be the Black Stars' final warm-up match before they head to the Gulf nation for the global competition which gets underway on November 20. In their last friendly in September, Ghana defeated Nicaragua 1-0 at Francisco Artes Carrasco in Spain.

This came after they had suffered a 3-0 defeat against Brazil in France. Coach Otto Addo will use the friendly against the Red Crosses to gauge his players as they have been drawn in a tough World Cup Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Addo's main concern will be in the goalkeeping department where he lost two players - Joe Wollacott of Charlton Athletic and South Africa-based Richard Ofori – who were both injured in club action and did not make the 26-man squad.

The game against Switzerland will give him the chance to make the final decision on his first choice from Lawrence Ati-Zigi of St Gallen, Asante Kotoko's Danlad Ibrahim, and Manaf Nurudeen of Kas Eupen.

Ghana have come up against Switzerland three times, winning once and losing twice.

Just like Ghana, Switzerland will use the friendly to prepare for the World Cup. They are pooled in Group G alongside Cameroon, Brazil and Serbia.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Ghana and Switzerland is scheduled for 10:00 (GMT) on Thursday, November 17.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time (Ghana) Time (GMT) Match Channel 17/11/22 10:00 10.00 Ghana vs Switzerland GTV

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Al Nahyan Stadium

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

