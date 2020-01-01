When is the Europa League final? How to watch Sevilla vs Inter in the UK and U.S.

Goal has everything you need to know about how to watch the Europa League final between Inter and Sevilla

The will come to its conclusion on Friday evening with and battling it out to earn the coveted trophy.

Inter thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the semi-finals, while Sevilla knocked out would-be favourites Manchester United 2-1 to earn a spot in the last two.

The side are favourites for the competition, equipped with the powerhouse likes of Romelu Lukaku who has been in fine form in the competition, though Sevilla have experience on their side - winning the tournament a record five times.

When is the Europa League final?

The 2020 Europa League final played between Inter and Sevilla will take place at 8pm BST / 3pm ET on Friday, August 21.

How to watch the 2020 Europa League final

The 2020 Europa League final will be broadcast on CBS All Access in the U.S. and BT Sport Extra / BT Sport 1 in the UK.

Channel (U.S.) CBS All Access Channel (UK) BT Sport Extra / BT Sport 1

It will take place at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, , and it will be played behind closed doors to no fans to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final was originally supposed to take place at the Stadion Energa Gdansk, on May 27, but the venue and date was forced to be changed after UEFA decided to relocate the last stages as part of a "final-eight tournament" of single-match knockout ties amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stadion Energa Gdansk usually serves as the home of Lechia Gdansk matches and was one of the stadiums used during Euro 2012.

It will also now host next season’s final instead.

Who won the 2019 Europa League?

were winners of the 2019 Europa League, defeating Premier League rivals Arsenal 4-1 in the final held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Blues were unable to defend their title during the 2019-20 season as they had already automatically qualified for the through their third-placed finish in the Premier League.

As Europa League winners, they earned the right to play in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup against Champions League winners Liverpool. The Londoners lost 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.