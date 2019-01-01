When is the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final draw and how can I watch it?

The tournament has been narrowed down to eight teams, but when will the draw be? Goal brings you all you need to know

Sixteen teams have been reduced to eight as the Caf Confederation Cup heads towards the quarter-final stage.

There have been some astonishing upsets in the competition this season so far, with Kenyan champions making history by reaching the last eight for the first time.

So with the quarter-final on the horizon, Goal takes a look at when the draw is, which teams are involved and more.

When is the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw for the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final will take place on March 20, with the event scheduled to start at 17h00 GMT.

The Caf headquarters in Cairo, is the venue for the draw, which will be attended by representatives of the clubs that are left in the competition.

It will be held two days after the conclusion of the final group matches, which took place on March 17.

Teams & how the draw works

The teams that played against each other in the group stages will not be paired together in the last eight. For example, that means will not face off with Gor Mahia.

We now know the identities of the eight teams involved and they can be seen below.

Which teams are in the draw?

Qualified teams Country RS Berkane Gor Mahia Al Hilal Sudan Zamalek Hassania Agadir Morocco Nkana FC Zambia Tunisia

RS Berkane: The Moroccan side topped Group A with eleven points after getting three wins, two draws, and a single defeat. It is their debut season in the Caf Cup after winning the Moroccan Throne Cup in 2018 after falling in the finals twice.

CS Sfaxien: The Tunisian side lost none of its three Group B matches, winning three. Sfaxien has won Tunisian league eight times, the Tunisian Cup four times and Tunisian League Cup once. They have never won the Caf but they finished second in 2006. The North African side has won the Caf Confederation Cup four times and finished as runners-up once.

Al Hilal: The club has won a record 27 league titles back in Sudan, as well as seven Sudan Cup titles. Al Hilal finished top of Group C, that had the likes of Nkana, and Zesco United, after managing three wins, two draws, and one defeat. The team also managed to score eleven goals which were the most in the Group. Al Hilal has made 32 appearances in the Caf Champions League, and six Caf Confederation Cup appearances but has won none.

Zamalek: The Egyptian side bounced from a slow start to finish top of Group D with nine points after two wins, three draws, and one defeat. The Egyptian giants are not new in Caf competitions having won the Champions League five times, three Caf Super Cup, but they have never won the Confederation Cup. Zamalek had the best goal difference of three after scoring nine times and conceding three times.

The White Knights, alongside Gor Mahia, conceded the most number of goals in one match (4) and scored the most number of goals (4) in one match.

Gor Mahia: The Kenyan champions made history by qualifying for the quarterfinals of Caf competitions for the first time. K’Ogalo has won a record 17 Kenyan Premier league titles and ten FKF Cups. It is the team's fifth appearance in the Caf Confederation Cup, but this has been the most successful. Gor Mahia finished second in the group after collecting nine points, and that came from three home wins. They also conceded the highest number of goals (9) in Group D.

Hassania Agadir: HUSA defied all the odds to finish second behind Group A winners’ RS Berkane with eight points after two wins. Having won the Moroccan league title twice, it meant they were no pushovers in the group. HUSA have made two Caf Champions League appearances in 2003 and 2004, but on both occasions were eliminated in the second round. It is the team's second Caf Confederation Cup appearance and they hope they will go all the way.

Nkana: The team has won a record twelve Zambian league titles and 43 in total. Nkana finished second in Group B, that had Al Hilal, Zesco United and 's Asante Kotoko, after managing to get nine points from three wins. The team has been a regular fixture in continental assignments with a total of 15 appearances across all competitions. Nkana conceded the most number of goals (11) in the group stages.

Etoile du Sahel: Etoile has been roaring at home since 1950, winning ten league titles and ten Tunisian Cups. They won the Champions League in 2007 after finishing as runners up in 2004 and 2005. The Tunisian side will be targeting its fifth Caf Confederation Cup to add to the four won in 1995, 1999, 2006 and 2015.

Watch & live stream the Confederation Cup quarter-final draw

Caf's official website will be streaming the draw live and it will also be available to watch on TV.

Article continues below

Goal will be bringing you all the latest developments from the draw as well, so be sure to stay tuned here.

When are the Confederation Cup quarter-finals?

The first leg matches of the Caf Confederation Cup will take place between April 5-7, while the second leg matches will be held on April 12-14.

The semi-finals will be played at the end of April and early May, given that the first leg of the final will be played between May 24-26, and the second leg between May 31 and June 1.