When is Mashemeji Derby between AFC Leopards & Gor Mahia and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the domestic cup duel between rivals Ingwe and K'Ogalo at Ruaraka grounds on Sunday

Kenyan giants AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia will renew their rivalry when they clash in the final of the FKF Shield Cup on Sunday.

The Football Kenya Federation has already confirmed the final will now be played at Ruaraka grounds after efforts to secure a better venue – either Nyayo or Kasarani – bore no fruits as the government turned down their request to use either of the facilities.

The state of Ruaraka grounds, the home of Tusker FC, is in a deplorable state since the venue is currently being used three times a week to host FKF Premier League matches.

“We have been informed that Kasarani and Nyayo are not available for use so we can only use Ruaraka for the final,” FKF president Nick Mwendwa told Goal.

“We did our best and asked the government to spare us one of the venues this being a final and our request has been turned down.

“We must accept to use what is available and we feel Ruaraka will be good for the final, but also fans will not be allowed to attend because of Covid-19 restrictions.”

The last time the two giants met in the final of the knockout competition was in 2013 when AFC Leopards emerged 1-0 winners at Nyayo Stadium.

It was former Gor Mahia midfielder Peter Opiyo who returned to haunt his old club, scoring in the 53rd minute to give Ingwe the win, which turned out to be their last title.

Apart from pocketing Ksh2million from the title sponsors, the winner will also earn an automatic ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Gor Mahia made it to the final after beating Bidco United 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time while AFC Leopards also toiled to get past Division One side Equity Bank, whom they beat 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in normal time.

Article continues below

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The FKF Shield Cup final has been scheduled for 15:00 (East African Time) on Sunday, July 04.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 04/07/21 15:00 EAT 15:00 AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia KTN - Burudani

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Ruaraka Sports Grounds, Kenya

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.