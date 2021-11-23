When is Caf Confederation Cup clash between AS Otoho d’Oyo vs Gor Mahia and how can I watch?

Gor Mahia will travel to face AS Otoho d’Oyo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their Caf Confederation Cup first leg play-off meeting at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat on Sunday, November 28.

K’Ogalo advanced to the play-off stage after eliminating Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan 3-1 on aggregate.

The former FKF Premier League champions won the first round meeting 3-1 at New Suez Stadium but the Sudanese outfit could not honour the return leg allowing Caf to award Gor the ticket to the next stage.

Meanwhile, Otoho dropped to the second-tier competition after losing 4-2 on aggregate against Petro de Luanda of Angola in the Champions League playoffs.

Otoho drew the first round meeting 2-2 at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat but the Angolan side won the return leg 2-0 at Estadio 11 de Novembro.

On learning Gor had been drawn against Otoho, Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison welcomed the pairing, saying they have a chance to progress to the group stage.

“I think it was a middle-of-the-row draw, we could have a worse draw or a better draw, but we think it is a winnable game,” Harrison told GOAL.

“It is going to be very tough in Congo, but we have to go, be solid and try to get a result there. If we can force a result in Congo then we can potentially finish the job here in Nairobi.

“Registering new players before the match won't happen, it can only happen in the group stage, unfortunately, we have to work with the players we have here, for now.”

The two teams will meet in the return leg on December 5 at Nyayo Stadium.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Caf Confederation Cup fixture has been scheduled for 15:00 (East African Time) on Sunday, November 28.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 28/11/21 17:30 17:30 Gor Mahia vs AS Otoho d’Oyo KBC Channel One

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Stade Alphonse Massemba- Debat, Brazzaville

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

