When is the Caf Confederation Cup clash between Al-Ahly Merowe, Gor Mahia and how can I watch?

Gor Mahia will kick off their Caf Confederation Cup campaign when they travel to face Al-Ahly Merowe of Sudan in their second preliminary round fixture on Friday, October 15.

K’Ogalo will be taking part in the Confederation Cup for the first time in four years as they were Kenya’s representatives in the Champions League having dominated the local scene.

However, last season they were toppled as champions by Tusker, who are scheduled to face Egyptian side Zamalek in the second preliminary round of the lucrative competition at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Gor Mahia finished the top-flight season in position eight after managing 45 points from 32 matches but they won the ticket for Confederation Cup after beating rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on penalties in the final of the FKF Shield Cup.

K’Ogalo coach Mark Harrison has promised to get an away win to make the return leg in Nairobi a formality.

“We are going for a win in Sudan, we want to make our work easier when we face them again in Nairobi,” Harrison told Goal. “We know it will be a tough game but my players are ready to get a positive result.”

While Gor Mahia received a bye to the second preliminary round, Al-Ahly eliminated Atlabara of South Sudan 4-0 on aggregate to book a date with the Kenyan side. Al Ahly won the first leg match 2-0 and sealed another 2-0 win in the return leg.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and the game will be played at the 27,000 capacity New Suez Stadium.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Caf Confederation Cup fixture has been scheduled for 20:00 (East African Time) on Friday, October 15.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 15/10/21 20:00 20:00 Al-Ahly Merowe vs Gor Mahia KBC Channel One

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

New Suez Stadium, Cairo, Egypt

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

