When is Caf Champions League clash between Zamalek SC and Tusker and how can I watch?

Tusker will face Zamalek SC in the second leg of their Caf Champions League first round fixture at Borg El Arab Stadium on Friday.

The White Knights earned the first-leg advantage from their first-round clash after a 47th-minute goal from Achraf Bencharki gave them a 1-0 win at Nyayo Stadium.

The Brewers should, however, blame themselves for not getting at least a draw from the game as they dominated the North Africans especially in the first half where they missed a number of scoring chances.

Ahead of the game in Alexandria, Tusker coach Robert Matano has claimed Zamalek will try to scare them using the army and the police.

“We know them, we have been there like 10 times or more and I know their behaviour and we will handle the situation the way it will come. We have to cope with it because we know them and we will not be worried because we know how they can possibly behave,” Matano told Goal.

“We know they will start scaring us using the police and the army. They will come with military armour and cause tension in an attempt to scare us. We have seen that before and we are aware.”

Meanwhile, Zamalek coach Patrice Carteron believes they still have a tough game back home despite carrying the slim advantage.

“It was a difficult game and we knew facing Tusker was never going to be easy, especially when a lot of their players are playing for the national team. We also did not have time to prepare for this game, so really I am happy how we faced this team,” Carteron told Goal.

“We did create many chances and we could have scored two easy goals and we also know it is going to be a tough match next week and we have to prepare ourselves well to finish the job.

“Tusker are really organised well defensively and hard to ask them a lot of questions. They are one of the most difficult teams to face, and being the champions of Kenya is proof that, indeed, they are a good and a very tough team.”

The Brewers reached the first round of the competition after beating AS Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti 4-1 on aggregate in the preliminary round, while Zamalek were among the top teams that received a bye.

Before the first round meeting on Saturday, the two teams had met in the same competition in 2005 and it was Zamalek who won the two fixtures – 1-0 in the first meeting staged in Nairobi and 3-1 in the second meeting held in Cairo.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Caf Champions League fixture has been scheduled for 20:00 (East African Time) on Friday, October 22.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 22/10/21 20:00 20:00 Zamalek vs Tusker KBC Channel One

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria, Egypt

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.