When is Caf Champions League clash between Tusker and Zamalek and how can I watch?

Tusker will host Zamalek in their second preliminary round fixture of the Caf Champions League at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, October 16.

The Brewers reached the second round of the competition after beating AS Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti on a 4-1 aggregate win. Tusker secured a 1-1 draw in the first meeting before they returned home to beat them 3-0.

On the other hand, Zamalek were among the top teams, that received a bye to the second round.

Tusker under coach Robert Matano started their campaign to defend the FKF Premier League title on a losing note, going down 1-0 against rivals AFC Leopards in their season opener two weeks ago.

Ahead of their clash against the North African giants, coach Matano is confident they have what it takes to get a convincing result to carry them to Egypt.

“We know Zamalek is a tougher team than Arta Solar and we are prepared to give them a good game on Saturday,” Matano told Goal. “We need to be ready and prepared and the players have shown me they are ready for the battle.

“We know it is difficult to beat Zamalek away from home and so we want to make our first meeting here in Nairobi count, we want to get a good result that will help us to progress when we face them in Egypt.”

In the history of the competition, the two teams met in 2005 and Zamalek won the two fixtures – 1-0 in the first meeting staged in Nairobi and 3-1 in the second meeting held in Cairo.

Matano will parade some of his new signings among them goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who signed from St George of Ethiopia, Clyde Senaji signed from AFC Leopards, Teddy Osok, who joined the team after leaving Kitwe United of Zambia, and defender Charles Momanyi formerly of Gor Mahia.

Other new players are defender Daniel Sakari and goalkeeper Brian Bwire formerly of Kariobangi Sharks, Joshua Ibrahim signed from Ken Gold, Kalos Kalenge from Namungo FC of Tanzania, and John Njuguna, who joined from Ulinzi Stars.

During their last participation in the competition in 2017, Tusker succumbed in the preliminary round when they were eliminated by Port-Louis of Mauritius 3-2 on aggregate.

While Tusker won the 2020-21 top-flight title after finishing top of the 18-team table with 65 points from 34 matches, Zamalek won the Egyptian crown after collecting 80 points from 34 matches.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Caf Champions League fixture has been scheduled for 15:00 (East African Time) on Saturday, October 16.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 16/10/21 15:00 15:00 Tusker vs Zamalek KBC Channel One

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.