When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? Time, live stream, teams & where to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup draw.

The 2023-24 FA Cup is now firmly in the business end of proceedings, with the Premier League clubs making their presence felt, though the history of the competition there is always room for a fairytale.

Maidstone sprung an upset on Ipswich Town in the fourth round and Arsenal were knocked out, but the likes of Manchester City are still there, with the usual suspects fighting for silverware.

So, when is the FA Cup fifth-round draw? GOAL brings you everything you need to know, plus how to watch it live.

When is the 2023-24 FA Cup fifth-round draw? Date & time

Date: January 28, 2024 Time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET TV & live stream: ITV1, ITVX, ESPN+, YouTube

The draw for the 2023-24 FA Cup fifth round will be held on Sunday, January 28, during the TV coverage of Liverpool vs Norwich, which is being broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, as well as ESPN+ in the U.S.

FA Cup fifth round draw live stream & TV channel

The draw will be available to watch and stream live on ITV1 or ITVX in the United Kingdom. It can be watched live on Freeview on Channel 3 or Channel 103 on Sky.

In the United States, the game between Liverpool and Norwich City is being streamed live on ESPN+, so that will be where you can find the draw.

Generally speaking, the draw is also streamed live on the FA Cup's official YouTube channel.

Which teams are in the 2023-24 FA Cup fifth-round draw?

Watford or Southampton Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham Bournemouth West Brom or Wolves Bristol City or Nottingham Forest Leicester City Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City Chelsea or Aston Villa Maidstone United Liverpool or Norwich City Manchester City Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle Luton Town Newport County or Manchester United Brighton Newcastle United

At the time of the draw, not every participant will be confirmed, but you can see the draw numbers above. A total of 16 teams will be involved in the fifth round, with eight ties.

Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton and Luton Town are among the Premier League clubs that have definitely booked their place in the next round.

Chelsea and Aston Villa will contest a replay, as will several other teams, while Manchester United play Newport County on Monday, January 29.