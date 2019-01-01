When does the Singapore national team play? The Lions' fixtures and results
Having ended 2019 on a high by beating Yemen 2-1 to keep their chances of reaching the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup alive, Singapore will be looking to build on that in the first half of 2020.
National team coach Tatsuta Yoshida knows The Lions face a tough task to qualify for either tournament, though, and he will need his team to be on top of their game if they are to have a realistic chance of success.
There were encouraging results against the likes of Palestine and Yemen in 2019, but the games versus Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia showed there is still plenty of room for improvement.
Much will depend on the form of star players Hariss Harun and Ikhsan Fandi, with the latter netting an impressive three goals in six appearances last calendar year.
As of yet, Singapore have three fixtures confirmed for 2020, but additional games will be added as the year goes on.
There are further official Fifa international breaks in September, October and November, while the AFF 2020 is due to take place toward the end of 2020.
Singapore national team fixtures in 2020
|Date / Time
|Match
|Competition
|March 26 / 20:00
|Palestine v Singapore
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
|March 31 / 19:45
|Singapore v Saudi Arabia
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
|June 4 / 20:00
|Uzbekistan v Singapore
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Singapore national team results in 2019
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 20
|Malaysia 0-1 Singapore
|AIRMARINE Cup
|March 23
|Oman (5-4 on pens) 1-1 Singapore
|AIRMARINE Cup
|June 8
|Singapore 4-3 Solomon Islands
|International Friendly
|June 11
|Singapore 1-2 Myanmar
|International Friendly
|September 5
|Singapore 2-2 Yemen
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
|September 10
|Singapore 2-1 Palestine
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
|October 6
|Jordan 0-0 Singapore
|International Friendly
|October 11
|Saudi Arabia 3-0 Singapore
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
|October 15
|Singapore 1-3 Uzbekistan
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
|November 15
|Qatar 2-0 Singapore
|International Friendly
|November 19
|Yemen 1-2 Singapore
|World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification Group D
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|1
|Uzbekistan
|5
|3
|0
|2
|+6
|9
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|4
|2
|2
|0
|+4
|8
|3
|Singapore
|5
|2
|1
|2
|-3
|7
|4
|Yemen
|5
|1
|2
|2
|-5
|5
|5
|Palestine
|5
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|4
Singapore squad
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Hassan Sunny
|Army United
|Goalkeeper
|Izwan Mahbud
|Nongbua Pitchaya
|Goalkeeper
|Adib Nur Hakim
|Young Lions
|Goalkeeper
|Amirul Adli
|Tampines Rovers
|Defender
|Baihakki Khaizan
|Trat
|Defender
|Darren Teh
|Geylang International
|Defender
|Irfan Fandi
|Pathum United
|Defender
|Nazrul Nazari
|Hougang United
|Defender
|Safuwan Baharudin
|Pahang FA
|Defender
|Iqram Rifqi
|Home United
|Defender
|Hariss Harun
|Johor Darul
|Midfielder
|Hami Syahin
|Home United
|Midfielder
|Shahdan Sulaiman
|Tampines Rovers
|Midfielder
|Yasir Hanapi
|Tampines Rovers
|Midfielder
|Zulfahmi Arifin
|Hougang United
|Midfielder
|Gabriel Quak
|Warriors
|Attacker
|Hafiz Nor
|Home United
|Attacker
|Hazzuwan Halim
|Balestier Khalsa
|Attacker
|Ikhsan Fandi
|Raufoss
|Attacker
|Khairul Nizam
|Warriors
|Attacker
|Sahil Suhaimi
|Warriors
|Attacker
|Fareez Farhan
|Geylang International
|Attacker