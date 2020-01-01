When does the Malaysia national team play? Harimau Malaya's fixtures and results

Goal takes a look at when the next Harimau Malaya matches take place and what time you should tune in...

Malaysia ended 2019 on a high, back-to-back wins against Tajikistan, and Indonesia allowing them to move up the FIFA rankings to 154th place. But more importantly, the two latter wins allowed them to end the year in second place, in Group G of the World Cup Asian qualification.

Their odds of reaching the next phase of the World Cup qualifiers are realistically slim, but the inclusion of naturalised midfielder Liridon Krasniqi may just tip the balance in the Harimau Malaya's favour, in their three remaining group matches; against , and .

Tan Cheng Hoe's men must ensure that the good individual forms displayed by plenty of them will be carried forward into this year, while making sure that their characteristic errors are minimised, when facing off against the three better-ranked teams.

As of yet, Malaysia have three competitive fixtures and one friendly match confirmed for 2020, but additional games will be added as the year goes on.

There are further official FIFA international breaks in September, October and November, while the 2020 is due to take place toward the end of the year.

Malaysia national team fixtures in 2020

Date / Time Match Competition March 27 / 0030 UAE v Malaysia World Cup 2022/ 2023 Qualifiers March 31 / 2045 Malaysia v Vietnam World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers June 9 / TBA Thailand v Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Malaysia national team results in 2019

Date Match Competition March 20 Malaysia 0-1 Singapore AIRMARINE Cup March 23 Malaysia 2-1 Afghanistan AIRMARINE Cup June 2 Malaysia 2-0 Nepal International Friendly June 7 Malaysia 7-1 Timor-Leste World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers June 11 Timor-Leste 1-5 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers August 30 Malaysia 0-1 Jordan International Friendly September 5 Indonesia 2-3 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers September 10 Malaysia 1-2 UAE World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers October 5 Malaysia 6-0 Sri Lanka International Friendly November 5 Malaysia 2-1 Maldives Unofficial International Friendly November 10 Vietnam 1-0 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers November 9 Malaysia 1-0 Tajikistan International Friendly November 14 Malaysia 2-1 Thailand World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers November 19 Malaysia 2-0 Indonesia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification Group G

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Vietnam 5 3 2 0 +4 11 2 Malaysia 5 3 0 2 +2 9 3 Thailand 5 2 2 1 +3 8 4 UAE 4 2 0 2 +4 6 5 Indonesia 5 0 0 5 -13 0

Malaysia squad