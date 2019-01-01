When does Premier League 2019-20 kick off & when are the fixtures announced?

The new campaign isn't set to start until August, but excitement will start to build as early as June when the full fixtures are released

The 2018-19 Premier League season was one of the most thrilling in history, with and fighting it out neck and neck until the final day of the campaign.

It was a title race for the ages as the battle for Premier League glory went down to the wire, with Jurgen Klopp's side finishing a devastating one point behind City, who were crowned champions after amassing a monstrous 98 points.

Liverpool's 97-point haul wasn't enough to name them champions, though Klopp's side will be expected to put forth another title-challenging season next year.

The likes of , Man Utd, and are also expected to go through squad rebuilds in the summer while, Cardiff, and Huddersfield were relegated to the Championship.

Goal rounds up everything you need to know ahead of the upcoming 2019-20 Premier League season including its start date, when fixtures are released and more.

When does the new Premier League season start?

The new Premier League season will commence over the weekend of August 10, featuring three new promoted sides from the Championship. It will conclude on May 17, 2020.

The new English top-flight campaign will also be the first to introduce a mid-season break for all clubs, following in the footsteps of other major European leagues who observe a winter pause. This year, a two-week winter break will be implemented in February 2020 to ensure players get a rest period following the busy and congested festive fixture schedule.

Before the 2019-20 campaign, the Premier League was the only division that did not observe a winter break. It is also the view of the FA that this rest will allow players competing in the top-flight to succeed at future World Cups and European Championships.

Ten teams will play the first weekend and the other 10 teams will play the following weekend, allowing all clubs to have a two-week break from football.

It will also help teams prepare for the World Cup in 2020, which will force the Premier League to take a winter break into account as the competition will be held from December to January.

When will new Premier League fixtures be announced?

Fixtures for the 2019-20 season will be released at 9am GMT / 4am ET on June 13 on the official Premier League website.

The whole fixture schedule for all 380 Premier League matches for all 20 sides will be published at the same time, allowing supporters to start making their plans for the new season.

The match schedule is always, of course, subject to change for broadcasting rights.

Match schedules are compiled taking into account various factors such as alternating between home and away games for each club every week, making sure cities like Manchester and Liverpool do not host two home games during the same weekend and incorporating the international football schedule.