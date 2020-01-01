When do the Champions League last 16 matches take place? Barcelona vs PSG, Leipzig vs Liverpool & more dates

Can't wait to watch Lionel Messi and Neymar face off in the next round of the Champions League? Check out the full list of last 16 fixtures & more

The 2020-21 Champions League round of 16 draw has been made, with some mouthwatering fixtures to look forward to as the next phase of the European competition begins.

With European heavyweights and pitted against each other and clashing with plucky Leipzig, Goal has rounded up the dates of all the last 16 fixtures.

Champions League round of 16 fixtures

Games will take place over two matchdays, with the first leg played the week of February 16 and the return leg played the week of March 9.

More teams

Barcelona and PSG will first meet on February 16, 2021 at Camp Nou, with the return leg at the Parc des Princes played on March 10.

It is the standout tie of the round, with former team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar set to meet for the first time since the Brazilian's record-breaking €222m (£200m/$250m) move to PSG in 2017 (as long as he recovers from his injury in time).

You can see the full Champions League last 16 draw & fixtures below in full.

The home team in the first leg is listed first, with the return leg played at the stadium of the second team.

Fixture Leg 1 Leg 2 Barcelona vs PSG Feb 16 March 10 vs Liverpool Feb 16 March 10 vs Feb 17 March 9 vs Feb 17 March 9 vs Feb 23 March 17 Altletico Madrid vs Feb 23 March 17 vs Feb 24 March 16 vs Feb 24 March 16

Barcelona and PSG last met in the Champions League in the 2016-17 season in what has become one of the most memorable European moments of all-time, with Barcelona staging a comeback after a four-goal deficit to win 6–5 on aggregate. It remains the largest comeback in Champions League history.

In the same week, RB Leipzig will host six-time European champions Liverpool on February 16 with the second leg played at Anfield on March 10.

Other highlights in the first stage of the knockout phase include Porto battling it out with Juventus on February 17 and March 9, and vs Chelsea on February 23 and March 17.

Article continues below

All matches will kick-off 8pm GMT (3pm ET).

The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on March 19, 2021, with the first legs played on April 6 and 7 and the second legs played on April 13 and 14.