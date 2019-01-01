'What's the point? We're rubbish!' - Thauvin ridicules Marseille in incredible Champions League rant

The France international expressed his disappointment at his club's ability to compete after their defeat to Bordeaux on Friday

winger Florian Thauvin doesn't believe there's any point in the club qualifying for the this season because the team is "rubbish".

The Ligue 1 club suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat to on Friday with them now eight points behind third-place , who currently hold the final Champions League qualification spot.

It was Marseille's 11th loss in league this season, which is more than a host of mid-table sides including 12th-placed Angers, who have only suffered defeat on nine occasions during the current campaign.

Rudi Garcia's side have also played a game more than Lyon, so the prospect of securing Champions League football for next season is edging further and further away.

These poor results have led to negativity from some of the players, including 2018 World Cup winner Thauvin, who has lamented his side's ability to compete this season.

The last time the club played Champions League football was during the 2013-14 season, and following the Bordeaux defeat Thauvin appeared to rule out the club competing on Europe’s biggest stage for another year.

"I'm talking sh*t, I’m tired, but we've been poor this season," Thauvin told reporters.

"It’s the same story every season. I’m fed up. For a top-three finish, it’s over. And even if we get into Champions League, what’s the point? We’re rubbish."

Thauvin has been one of the standout performers in the league this season with 13 goals to his name.

He also has two goals in the while his assist tally in all competitions is currently at nine for the season.

Article continues below

Only Nicolas Pepe, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe have scored more than him in this season, with Thauvin playing a major role for Marseille.

The 26-year-old is contracted to the club until at least 2021 although his comments are unlikely to have gone down well with the Marseille hierarchy and his team-mates.

Marseille have seven more fixtures to play this season, with Garcia’s men hosting on April 13 before an away clash against on April 20.