What you need to know about AFC Leopards' new signing Ivan Sekazza

The Ugandan had an illustrious career during his teenage and has been in the Kenyan Premier League before

AFC announced the arrival of Ugandan attacker Ivan Sekazza who penned down a two-year deal on Friday.

Sekazza, a last born in the family of nine, started his football career at a tender age and this saw him ply his trade in different academies in . He started off at Kawempe Youth Football Association (Kayofa) and later Jogoo young.

His talent saw him beat other 50 youngsters from the East African region to earn a slot at the Aspire Academy in . He joined the list of other 20 players who were awarded a five-year scholarship by the based outfit.

Between the age of 14 to 16, Sekazza had an impressive run that saw him scoop the Mediterranean International Cup (Mic) from 2010 to 2013 with the Academy.

He was also part of the team that won the Ciociara Cup in in 2010. He later received a call-up to the Ugandan U-20 national team in 2012 and also got a chance to feature for the Belgian division two side KAS Eupen football club. After leaving Qatar he joined Ugandan outfit Express FC.

The attacker is not new to Kenyan football. During the 2015 mid-season transfer window, Sekazza, then 19, completed a moved from Ugandan Premier League side Express to the side .

He signed a one-year deal with the Powerman but lasted for six months at the Kisumu-based side. He was released in January 2016 and made a return to Express FC.

In 2017, he moved to Sudanese Premier league side Ahly Shendi where he signed a long-term deal, he would then become a free agent again in later stages of 2018. Tanzanian Premier League side Mwadui FC signed him in mid-December 2018.

He has lasted for three months at the Tanzanian top-tier.