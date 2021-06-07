What will happen in Caf inter-club qualification if Tusker clinch Shield and FKF titles

The federation has exclusively told Goal the scenario that will follow if the Brewers end up winning the league and domestic cup

Football Kenya Federation has come out to explain what will happen if Tusker ends up winning the double this season.

The Brewers increased their chances of ending the season with two trophies after they stormed into the quarter-finals of the Shield Cup after a 1-0 win over minnows Luanda Villa at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi on Saturday.

Tusker under coach Robert Matano are also in the race for the Premier League title as they are currently topping the 18-team table with 38 points from 18 matches, seven more than champions Gor Mahia, who are sitting fourth with 31 points from 17 matches.

With FKF declaring on May 18 that the team at the top of the table by end of June 30 will be declared champions and handed a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Champions League, Goal sought to know what will happen if Tusker ends up being at the top by then and also win the Shield Cup.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has confirmed if the scenario happens, then the Brewers will automatically go for the Champions League while the runners-up in the Shield Cup will be the country’s flag bearers in the Confederation Cup.

What has been said?

“Tusker will go for the Champions League and number two in the Shield Cup will proceed to the Confederation Cup,” Mwendwa told Goal on Monday.

“It is that clear and we don’t want to have issues arising afterward, it is good that the teams know if the scenario happens [this is what we will do] and what the decision will be, so teams must fight for the Caf tickets.”

Who will face who in Shield quarters?

After their win against Villa, Tusker will now face AFC Leopards in the quarter-finals. Ingwe also reached the last eight after a hard-fought 4-2 win against Bungoma SuperStars in a Round of 16 fixture played on Sunday.

Defending champions Bandari, who qualified after a 5-0 win against Sigalagala, will come up against Equity, Nairobi City Stars, who beat Ulinzi Stars 2-0 will tackle Bidco United and Gor Mahia will face Kariobangi Sharks, who eliminated KCB on penalties.

Last season, Kenya was not represented in the Confederation Cup after the Shield Cup was cancelled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but Gor Mahia took part in the Champions League where they failed to make it past the preliminary stage.