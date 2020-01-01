What should Mamelodi Sundowns expect from Harambee Stars defender Mandela?

Goal analyses how the 26-year-old will benefit the PSL champions in the 2020/21 campaign after signing a three-year contract

have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of and defender Brian Mandela, who arrives on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old has made over 120 appearances in the since making his debut in 2012 with Sanlam Santos, but what exactly will the towering stopper bring to the reigning champions?

"The centre-back comes with a wealth of international and local experience as he has played for Santos, [Maritzburg United] and his national side," read part of Sundowns' statement . "Onyango first moved to in 2012 to join the now ABC Motsepe-based Santos. Welcome to Masandawana Brian Onyango!"

In Kenya, the Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa was among the first people to congratulate Mandela for his move.

"Congrats Mandela, Comoros is late, let us do this," the youthful administrator tweeted.

Congrats Mandela....Comoros is late !!!..Let's do this ! pic.twitter.com/wg5HPzA4Wo — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) October 29, 2020

Harambee Stars lead striker Michael Olunga, who turns out for ’s J1 side Kashiwa Reysol, also weighed in on the move.

"Congratulations Brian Mandela on your move to Masandawana, God above all," the striker tweeted.

The people who know him well are clearly excited about the deal, but should Sundowns be as thrilled?

Why is Mandela a vital signing for the 10-time league champions?

His biggest quality is perhaps his experience in South African football. The former player made his debut in the PSL eight years ago with Santos. He played for them for three years before he joined The Team of Choice where he had been plying his trade until 2019.

In the 2017/18 season, he was part of the Maritzburg side that finished the PSL in the fourth position, their best-ever finish in their history at the top tier.

"Mandela has an eight-year experience in the PSL which any player could be proud of," Zoo FC coach Herman Iswekha told Goal. "Mamelodi are the champions and are aiming at building the team for further success and it was ideal for them to go for a proven player.

"We all know the PSL is not meant for every player, so if [Mandela] has managed to be consistent all those years, chances of him doing better at his new team are high."

Iswekha continued: “He is one of the best defenders in the division and his experience will be beneficial for Mamelodi.”

What will Mandela add to the Masandawana defence?

In the 2019/20 season, the Tshwane-based side had the joint best defence with , who finished the season in the fourth position.

The defending champions conceded 22 goals in the 30 matches they played. They had recorded 17 wins, eight draws, and five defeats, scoring 43 goals in the process.

"Mamelodi managed to finish the season as one of the best teams defensively, but even some of the goals they conceded were avoidable," Posta coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, who played as Harambee Stars defender for a decade," told Goal. "Mandela is a no-nonsense defender who smells danger even before it arrives."

With the team also set to play in the Caf , expect more discipline at the back. With his strong organization, and ability to help other defenders deal with dangerous balls, Mamelodi might end up conceding even fewer goals in the 2020/21 campaign.

What other strengths does the 26-year-old bring to the PSL champions?

"I have played with Mandela several games, and the latest one was our 2-1 win against Zambia in a friendly match staged at Nyayo Stadium on October 9," 24-year-old Harambee Stars and midfielder Kenneth Muguna states.

"He has the ability to start build-ups from the back even when the team is under pressure. He can pick a pass to our team’s advantage and to be honest, not many defenders have the ability to do that.

"Mandela is also good at communicating; I remember him guiding me on several occasions, and on most occasions, what he says works to your advantage. You could hear him command the backline well. It is such communication and leadership that Mamelodi will enjoy at the back."

Muguna continued: "He will bring much-needed stability at the back and usually when the defence is stable, the midfield plays well and the whole team [are enjoying themselves]. In such a scenario, the team has higher chances of winning."

As a new player, a lot will be needed from him to convince the technical bench that he has what it takes to be considered in the team's first 11. There is, at times, the pressure to perform, and in some cases, players flop. Will it be the same case with Mandela?

"Despite him being out for some time as a free agent, Mandela has not lost his touch and we saw it during the Zambia game,” Omollo continued. “This is like continuity in the PSL, and having played there for a long time, he will not struggle to fit in."

The tactician's sentiments were echoed by Muguna, "Mandela having pressure? No, not from the player of his calibre. He understands his game and I expect him to have an immediate impact at Mamelodi."

The Kenya international has everything to play for as he leads Mamelodi to another exciting and adventurous season.