What next for Gor Mahia after CR Belouizdad, Kariobangi Sharks defeats?

After failing to make it to the group stage for the fourth season in a row, coupled with a domestic defeat, how can K'Ogalo turn things around?

It's been a bad week for , who were dumped out of the Caf in embarrassing fashion before falling to a 4-3 defeat by on Sunday.

Going down 8-1 on aggregate against 's CR Belouizdad counts as one of the worst performances by Gor Mahia in any competition, and following it up with a loss - and four more goals conceded - highlights their plight at the moment.

Being a dominant side in the local scene, the giants will always be compared against their African peers at the Champions League and in the Confederation Cup; competitions where they have had unconvincing outcomes in the last decade.

The CR Belouizdad defeat was not that shocking given the financial and administrative state Gor Mahia found themselves in just before the First Round appearance against the Algerian champions.

Looking at how Gor Mahia have fared in the last four seasons at the continental competition, one can, retrospectively, pick out areas which have proved to be the main causes of their setback.

Office at loggerheads

Currently, the national office running the most successful Kenyan outfit is at loggerheads; chairman Ambrose Rachier and his general-secretary Sam Ochola are not seeing eye to eye. The StarTimes deal – which the chairman affirms the club have not approved – is what drove a sharp wedge between him and Ochola.

This division at board level came at a time Gor Mahia were settling fast to start the Champions League campaign, and without the top officials walking a common path, the effects ultimately trickled down to the playing unit and the result as was witnessed against CR Belouizdad: a truly pathetic performance.

Financial hiccups

The preparations for the two-legged fixture was marred by go-slows on the part of players who demanded payment of the outstanding salaries and arrears. It's clear by Sunday's result against Sharks, that there may still be some hangover from the division that was felt within the camp.

The results of the go-slows saw stand-in coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo at one point having just four players for training sessions ahead of the decisive game.

It took the interventions of fans – led by the former organising-secretary Judith Nyangi - to conduct fund drives that were aimed at raising money that would facilitate the movement of players to and from the training ground.

“I had to be there for the players and even provided transport for those who attended Sunday’s training,” Nyangi told Goal after one of the training sessions. “The fans have also contributed some money to ensure we have more players in training on Monday.

“The coach requested we have as many players as possible to ensure he trains them well ahead of the game," he added. "It is quite unfortunate that the team is experiencing tough situations but we will play our part to ensure the team performs well in the second leg of the competition.”

Such events occurring at a club of Gor Mahia’s stature and at a time of having a continental game ahead are always signs of catastrophic occurrence, and the result was a reflection of just that.

Failure to keep key players

Over the past seasons, Gor Mahia have signed key players who have come, made their name, and then walked out of the club without helping K'Ogalo improve in the Caf competitions.

champions Simba SC – who have progressed to the group stage for the third time in their history – have immensely benefited by Gor Mahia’s inability to retain top talent.

Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere left in 2018 and his star – which was already glittering at Gor Mahia – now shines even more especially at the continental front. He was key as Wekundu wa Msimbazi routed to qualify for the group stage, a performance which came in stark contrast to K'Ogalo's humiliation.

Francis Kahata and his Harambee Stars teammate Joash Onyango both followed in the footsteps of Kagere and have been part of a dominant Simba side.

As Kagere and Co. left, Gor Mahia have struggled to produce important goals, and in the CR Belouizdad match, they did not have a prolific goalscorer to call upon. Nicholas Kipkirui – who pundits had expected to see establish himself as K’Ogalo’s top striker with the exits of Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge – was not available due to money matters.

Just to highlight how important having a prolific centre-forward is during continental engagements, it would be prudent to revisit how an all-conquering K’Ogalo made a mark during their successful campaign in 1987 in the Caf Cup Winners Cup – as the Champions League was known then.

With hotshot Peter Dawo leading the line, they scored five against Marine Club of Somalia, dispatched Sudanese giants Al-Merreikh, scored four against Entente II of Togo and three against Beninese side Dragons de l'Oueme.

They were pitted against African giants Esperance in the final and emerged winners 3-3 on aggregate after a 2-2 away draw and a 1-1 home draw. All through that campaign, Gor Mahia boasted of a prolific striker in Peter Dawo.

However, in recent history, they have either failed to retain the best talent or have not done enough to inspire good ones like Kipkirui.

Former head coach Steven Polack identified – and rightly so - instability in the playing unit as the main problem at the Kenyan heavyweights.

“Bringing too many players at once doesn’t help, as it takes time for them to gel together and that is the problem Gor Mahia are suffering from,” he told Goal. “The team will take time to regain consistency which we had built during my time [as the coach] because almost all the key players left, and now they have new players and also a new coach, it will take them time to get started.”

Coaching crisis

Dylan Kerr came in, won the league, failed to leave an indelible mark at the continental podium, and exited. The same script was followed when Hassan Oktay was appointed, as well as Polack himself.

In the last four seasons, the Green Army have been under different coaches who perhaps came with their own playing style and needed players who would fit within their requirements.

However, being at a club for a season or slightly longer will not achieve the cohesiveness that could lead to a major positive impact.

Robert Oliveira came and promised to make Gor giants like or Esperance, but before he settled, qualification issues arose and he had to leave as swiftly as he arrived.

Yet again, Gor have found themselves in a situation of coaching flux, and it's clear that it's having an impact on their performance and the results.

It's time for Gor to look forward, to find practical solutions to solve their problems and help them achieve the kind of continental success they did in 1987.

Certainly, their support base are in danger of becoming anxious and restless as success continues to evade the Kenyan giants.