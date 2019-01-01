What Kenyan fans will pay to watch Gor Mahia v Zamalek at Kasarani

Aduda made a rallying call to fans to show up for the historic clash set for the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday

Gor Mahia is appealing to fans to turn up in large numbers for their Caf Confederation Cup match against Zamalek.

A ticket at the at the VVIP stand will retain at Sh3,000 while the lower VIP deck will go for Sh500 with terraces retailing at Sh200.

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has made a rallying call to fans to show up for the historic clash. “All the security plans are in place and we are asking fans to come in large numbers and cheer the boys. The team has prepared and I know they will not disappoint,” Aduda told Goal.

The game will kick-off from 4pm.