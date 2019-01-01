Transfers
CAF Confederation Cup

What Kenyan fans will pay to watch Gor Mahia v Zamalek at Kasarani

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Aduda made a rallying call to fans to show up for the historic clash set for the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday

Gor Mahia is appealing to fans to turn up in large numbers for their Caf Confederation Cup match against Zamalek.

A ticket at the at the VVIP stand will retain at Sh3,000 while the lower VIP deck will go for Sh500 with terraces retailing at Sh200.

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has made a rallying call to fans to show up for the historic clash. “All the security plans are in place and we are asking fans to come in large numbers and cheer the boys. The team has prepared and I know they will not disappoint,” Aduda told Goal.

Editors' Picks

The game will kick-off from 4pm.

Next article:
'Son moves like Messi' - Pochettino heaps praise on Tottenham goal hero
Next article:
Ancelotti confirms Hamsik wants Napoli exit as China talk intensifies
Next article:
Caf Champions League review: TP Mazembe record 8-0 win over Club Africain, Horoya win away at FC Platinum
Next article:
Draxler happy at PSG despite Neymar & Mbappe competition
Next article:
Kovac laments Lewandowski offside call as Bayern suffer costly defeat
Close