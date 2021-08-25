What Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur stay means - Abdi Haibeh

The Englishman will not be joining the Citizens after deciding to remain with the North London outfit on Wednesday

Harry Kane’s decision to remain at Tottenham Hotspur means a lot to manager Nuno Espirito Santo and the club’s fans, according to Somali national team manager Said Abdi Haibeh.

The English international was expected to make a big-money move to Manchester City, nonetheless, that will never happen as the striker revealed he’ll be staying with the North London team.

Thus, that has put an end to limitless questions being asked of the 28-year-old’s future.

For the Ocean Stars’ top figure, Kane’s biggest mistake was failing to secure his future before the commencement of Euro 2020 – where he inspired the Three Lions to reach the tournament’s final.

Nonetheless, he claims the Spurs boss and fans are the biggest winners as they will now have their proven goalscorer lead their charge for goals in the 2021-22 campaign.

“This is what happens in football transfers, it gets difficult and takes time to come to an agreement,” Haibeh told Goal.

“Kane is now 28 and he has three years remaining on his Spurs contract. I feel he should have sorted out his future before the Euros.

“We knew it was going to be difficult with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy who is known as a hard bargainer. In the end, the two clubs couldn’t reach an agreement.

“At 28, Kane hasn’t won any trophy - domestic or European. He wanted to move on, make a name, and establish himself amongst the best strikers in the world.

“That’s not going to happen this summer, and this means he will continue to do well for Spurs.

“This also means a lot to Nuno [Espirito Santo] and the Spurs fans. The fans showed great support when Kane came on against Wolves last weekend.

“Nuno will be very happy to keep his world-class striker with Spurs supporters looking forward to seeing more goals from their star player."

With Pep Guardiola failing to land Kane, Haibeh gives a hint on what City will be doing as they continue their chase for a world-class striker.

“City’s focus will now be turned to Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe - the most sought-after players in world football,” he continued.

“We have six days left until the transfer window closes. If they [Manchester City] don’t sign their target this summer, they will during the January window.”