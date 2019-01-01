'What is this insanity?!' - Twitter reacts to Arsenal horror show at BATE

The Belarusian club stunned the Gunners in the first leg of their Europa League tie in arguably the worst result of the Unai Emery era

It’s safe to say most did not expect Arsenal to have much trouble against BATE Borisov in their Europa League round of 32 tie.

The Belarusian side played against Arsene Wenger’s Gunners last year and were outmatched, losing their home group stage game 4-2, and then got smoked in London by a 6-0 scoreline.

However, neither result would be in the offing today as Stanislav Dragun scored in the 45th minute for BATE and Unai Emery’s men failed to respond with a goal of their own in a 1-0 defeat.

To make matters worse for Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette saw red in the 85th minute, meaning the star man will miss out on the second leg.

The good news for Emery and the Gunners is that this was just the first leg, and it is still likely they will turn around the deficit when the sides meet in London next week.

But in the meantime, Twitter was not kind to the Gunners as they suffered arguably their most embarrassing defeat of the Emery era thus far.