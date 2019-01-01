What is Lionel Messi's record against Liverpool in the Champions League?

The Barcelona superstar has led the scoring charts both domestically and in Europe this season, but what is his record against Jurgen Klopp's side?

Lionel Messi continues to break new boundaries with every new season, and is showing no signs of slowing down at 31 years of age.

He currently tops the race for the European Golden Shoe ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo and scored the only goal against that clinched 's 26th title.

The superstar also leads the Champions League top scorer chart heading into the first leg of the semi-finals with 10 goals. He scored twice in the return leg of the quarter-final clash against , and the Liga giants look to be favourites to win the this season after previous frontrunners , and Man City were knocked out earlier than expected.

But with Barcelona facing off against Premier League title contenders in the last four, Messi faces a few more hurdles before his side are able to secure a spot in the final. But what is the 31-year-old's record against the Merseysiders?

Surprisingly enough, there are just six teams out of the 37 that Messi has come up against in the Champions League he has failed to score against, and Liverpool is one of them.

The Argentine faced Liverpool on two occasions in the Champions League, coming in the last 16 round of the 2006-07 season.

The tie ended 2-2 on aggregate, but the Reds ended up progressing to the next round based on away goals. Liverpool won 2-1 at Camp Nou through strikes from John Arne Riise and Craig Bellamy, and a 1-0 victory at Anfield for Barcelona was not enough to see them through to the quarter-finals.

Messi will, of course, get his chance to score against Liverpool when the two meet in the semi-finals on May 1 and May 7, and has already proven that he has a penchant for scoring against sides based in the north west of .

Interestingly, Messi has also never scored against Spanish rivals in the Champions League, despite obviously netting against them several times in domestic competitions. He has also never scored against in Europe – a semi-final loss to Jose Mourinho's side in 2010 will no doubt haunt him – and has also never scored against and .

What teams has Lionel Messi never scored against?

Club Goals Assists Games played Minutes played Benfica 0 2 2 119 Atletico Madrid 0 0 4 360 Rubin Kazan 0 0 4 237 Inter 0 0 3 270 Liverpool 0 0 2 180 Udinese 0 0 1 70

*Correct as of April 30, 2019.