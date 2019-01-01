What is Jurgen Klopp's record against Bayern Munich?

The German will prepare to face off against his former rivals at Anfield on Tuesday, but will his record come back to haunt him?

On Tuesday evening, manager Jurgen Klopp will welcome a familiar rival to him in Bayern when the two meet in the first leg of the round of 16 at Anfield.

The Reds boss is certainly no stranger to the giants, having faced them several times as coach of and in . On Tuesday, though, he will be given a chance of revenge when he faces his former foes as manager of Liverpool.

Across the course of 14 years at both clubs, Klopp has come up against on 29 occasions in the Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cups. He has lost 16 of those matches and won nine, drawing the other four.

His first seven matches against the Bavarians came when he was manager of Mainz between 2004 and 2007, losing six times and drawing once.

After moving to Dortmund in 2008, his first match against Bayern ended 1-1 and was swiftly followed by three losses. It took him 12 games to register his first win, but that led to five consecutive victories during Dortmund's victorious Bundesliga-winning campaigns.

Of course, the most notable meeting between Klopp's Dortmund and Bayern will no doubt be the 2013 Champions League final.

Fierce rivals Bayern and Dortmund met in a massive all-German Champions League final at London's Wembley Stadium after overcoming Spanish giants and in the semi-finals, respectively.

Klopp had already led Dortmund to two consecutive Bundesliga titles from 2010 to 2012, momentarily eclipsing Bayern as frontrunners in Germany. The heartbreak was his, however, in May 2013 when Bayern won 2-1 through goals from Mario Mandzukic and Arjen Robben. Dortmund equalised through a penalty converted by Ilkay Gundogan early in the second half, but Robben scored with one minute left in regular time to crush Dortmund hearts.

Though his record against Bayern declined after winning the Bundesliga in 2012, his record since 2010 betters that of his 11 first winless games. He has maintained a positive record since the summer of 2010 with eight wins, three draws and seven losses.

Jurgen Klopp's record vs Bayern Munich

* W D L 29 9 4 16

*as manager of both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund in all German competitions.

Klopp's most recent encounter against Bayern Munich came in April 2015 when he won a DFB Pokal semi-final tie 3-1.

The Liverpool coach, though, has lost three of his last five meetings with the Bundesliga champions in all competitions since April 2014, losing the other two.

On Tuesday evening, however, he will be given the chance to avenge the devastation of the 2013 Champions League final and to assert himself against his former domestic foes – and eliminate them from the tournament in the process.