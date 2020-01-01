What Harambee Stars players will earn if they beat Comoros away

The federation boss confirms to Goal the team will earn a cool Sh5million if they beat the island nation on Sunday

The Football Federation (FKF) has come up with incentives to help boost the Harambee Stars as they prepare to take on Comoros in an qualifying match.

The Harambee Stars have arrived safely in Moroni ahead of the reverse fixture against the island nation, with the team targeting to get their first win in the qualification campaign having drawn their first three matches.

And ahead of the team’s departure to Comoros, FKF boss Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal they had partnered with betting firm Odibet to support the team and if they win in the away fixture, the players and the technical bench will pocket Sh5million.

“Allowances were being paid by Ministry of Sports but the policy of the government was Sh1, 000 at home…you see, so for football players, it is really paltry so what counts for this boys is when they win what do they get?” Mwendwa told Goal.

“And it is the reason our partners Odibet gave out Sh2.5million [against Comoros had they won in the first meeting] and the money had already been given to the team captain, he had it in the pocket, now we are debating away it will be Sh5million if they win.

“Between us [FKF] and Odibet, [our betting partners], it is Sh5million so we are motivating the team now the question is how many more partners can we get to reward these boys?

“Because if they win all the three matches remaining that is Sh15million and the money they had it, on Sunday we had said we don’t have the Sh5million, but if you win we give you the money in January”

Mwendwa continued: “We are saying we want to have a structure, we want them to know what they are supposed to get when you play for Harambee Stars and it is not a conversation anymore, because we are staying in Safari Park, we are flying in jets, we are now giving the players the equal treatment other big nations in Africa are getting.

“Now we want to get ready, and get the win away in Comoros, if they win on ‘Sunday they will get Sh5million in January, from both Odibet and FKF, but now already they have the Sh2.5million, so the coach has to decide to take it away because they did not win, it is upon the coach and the players.”

After the Comoros match, the Harambee Stars will have two more matches to play in the qualifiers - against at home and Togo away.