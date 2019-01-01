What fans will pay to watch Gor Mahia v Hussein Dey from Algeria

Gor Mahia is yet to lose at home this campaign, but Hassan Oktay side will be under pressure after they suffered a defeat away in Angola

A ticket at the VIP section for the Caf Confederation Cup match between and Algerian Hussein Dey will retail at Sh500.

K’Ogalo is seeking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Petro Atletico of Angola, knowing too well that nothing but a win will revive their hopes of moving to the quarter-final stages of the competition.

The Kenyan champion is third on the log with three points, behind Group D leaders Hussein Dey with Atletico in between. Nine-time African champions are bottom of the group with just one point.

A ticket for a place at the terraces will retail at Sh200. Tickets can be purchased at the Kasarani Stadium Gates 2 and 12, Ngomongo Police Station, opposite Safari Parka and at the Cinema for the convenience of those coming from the CBD.