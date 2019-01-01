‘What did Jesse Were do to our coach?’ - Kenyans' react as striker axed from Harambee Stars

The Zesco United striker is among the players left behind as the Kenyan team left for Accra to face Ghana's Black Stars

Kenyans football fans have been left divided after Sebastien Migne left Jesse Were out of the Harambee Stars squad to face in the Afcon qualifiers.

Migne named a 22-man team that departed the country on Thursday ahead of the formality match set for Saturday. Conspicuously missing from the traveling legion was Zesco United top scorer - Were who was called to the squad to fill the void left by the injured Michael Olunga.

Having earned a late call to the team, perhaps because Migne had no option, Zesco United's all-time record scorer was still given a cold shoulder by the French tactician from his final team.

Kenyans who have been keenly following the national team were amused by the decision to pick Masoud Juma ahead of Were who was on the score sheet in Zesco United victory over in the final Caf Confederation Cup match last weekend.

Unlike free-scoring Were, Masoud has been inactive of late and is yet to play a competitive match since his move to Libya side Al Nasr from United Arabs Emirates side Dibba Al Fujairah earlier.

According to observers - Juma lacks match fitness having played no game since December 12 when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw with Ajman in the Etisalat Cup tie.

Kenyans took to social Twitter to pour out their anger after the former striker was omitted from the traveling squad.

I would have loved to see Jesse Were in the Harambee Stars squad. He deserved to be there. Separately Allan Wanga is currently the top scorer in the this season and in fine form. Why would you leave the league's top scorer behind? #TOTALCAFCC #TheScoreKE — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 20, 2019

What did Jesse Were do to our coach? After being called up to replace, @OgadaOlunga , the guy is also dropped! It's well Jesse were! — Humphries Dot Young. (@dotyoung13) March 21, 2019

Jesse were deserves to be in that team — STEVEN (@mash_sir) March 20, 2019

Massoud went to and he failed to prove himself Jesse went Zambia and he becomes top score both domestic and international, the point am trying to bring jesse has been crucified wrongly, but still want to wish my team best of luck — emmanuel mangera (@EmmanuelMangera) March 21, 2019

Jesse were has been capped so many games even under Stanley Okumbi and failed to prove himself in national Jersey..to a time coaches began preferring Masoud Juma as 2nd striker after Olunga..who at that time was at k. sharks and top league scorer.. — KIMWELL (@VictorMakau17) March 21, 2019

No Jesse Were in the traveling party 🙆🏿‍♂️😥 wow unbelievable & so unfortunate . Arguably one of the best African based fowards of our era ! He is celebrated & appreciated more far away than in his own home country. Unbelievable — Ronald Okoth (@RonaldOkoth_) March 20, 2019

Harambee Stars squad that faces Ghana over the weekend...

Lots if people angry that Jesse Were didn't make the cut. pic.twitter.com/QdPiOJTBeQ — 18yardjob.com (@Kimjobil) March 21, 2019