Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

‘What did Jesse Were do to our coach?’ - Kenyans' react as striker axed from Harambee Stars

Backpagepix.
The Zesco United striker is among the players left behind as the Kenyan team left for Accra to face Ghana's Black Stars

Kenyans football fans have been left divided after Sebastien Migne left Jesse Were out of the Harambee Stars squad to face Ghana in the Afcon qualifiers.

Migne named a 22-man team that departed the country on Thursday ahead of the formality match set for Saturday. Conspicuously missing from the traveling legion was Zesco United top scorer - Were who was called to the squad to fill the void left by the injured Michael Olunga.

Having earned a late call to the team, perhaps because Migne had no option, Zesco United's all-time record scorer was still given a cold shoulder by the French tactician from his final team.

Kenyans who have been keenly following the national team were amused by the decision to pick Masoud Juma ahead of Were who was on the score sheet in Zesco United victory over Asante Kotoko in the final Caf Confederation Cup match last weekend.

Unlike free-scoring Were, Masoud has been inactive of late and is yet to play a competitive match since his move to Libya side Al Nasr from United Arabs Emirates side Dibba Al Fujairah earlier.

According to observers - Juma lacks match fitness having played no game since December 12 when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw with Ajman in the Etisalat Cup tie.

Kenyans took to social Twitter to pour out their anger after the former Tusker striker was omitted from the traveling squad.

