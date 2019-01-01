What Barcelona need in the January transfer window

The Blaugrana won their Champions League group and sit top of La Liga but could try to strengthen Ernesto Valverde's squad during the winter break

are top of at Christmas and sailed through their group to reach the last 16. So far, so good? The mood around Camp Nou would suggest otherwise.

Fans and local media are unhappy with the team’s performances, if not the results, and believe they could come a cropper once again in the knock-out phases in Europe unless they sharpen up.

One way to do that would be by bringing in a top player or two in the impending transfer window.

It’s hard to imagine Barcelona making any major moves in the winter market because they need to keep the books balanced.

However, as we saw when they lavished €160 million (£137m/$179m) on Philippe Coutinho in January 2018, they are sometimes willing to break the bank in order to get their man.

LIKELY SIGNINGS

Barcelona experienced Lautaro Martinez’s threat up close and personal in the Champions League group phase, with the forward passing his 'audition' for the Catalans with flying colours by turning in a particularly impressive performance when the two sides met at San Siro.

It is no secret that the club are looking to find Luis Suarez’s successor and the feisty Argentine forward looks a perfect solution.

“If the club are looking for, or wish to bring in another No. 9, it would not be strange; it is the reality of football,” said Suarez recently.

Lautaro has eight goals in 16 games in this season and the explosive forward would be confident of boosting those numbers alongside compatriot Messi.

Whether Barca could really persuade Inter to part company with arguably their most prized possession midway through a season in which they're challenging for the Scudetto is another story altogether.

Lautaro does seem bound for Catalunya - but perhaps not just yet.

Barca could also look to sign a left-back, given Junior Firpo has not impressed since arriving from . However, it is unlikely that the Catalans will look to find a replacement in January and will instead give Firpo more time to settle at Camp Nou before reviewing the situation in the summer.

On the plus side, Samuel Umtiti’s return to form means they will not be looking for a central defender and the Frenchman seems happy to stay at the club despite falling behind Clement Lenglet in the pecking order.

LIKELY DEPARTURES

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal is closest to the exit door at Camp Nou because he is not playing as regularly as he would like.

He stormed out of training before the Clasico after learning Ernesto Valverde wasn’t going to start him against , but was picked against in the last game before Christmas, scoring as Barcelona won 4-1.

The all-action South American offers goals and physicality in support for the attack, which is something the other players in midfield at the club don’t bring to the table.

“I’m happy and content, we’ll see what happens after I get back,” said Vidal before jetting off for his winter break.

However, Vidal has since gone public with his frustration with Barca over alleged unpaid bonuses and a parting of the ways would appear to suit both parties, with a transfer to Inter the most likely outcome.

Carles Alena has already left, joining Betis on loan until the end of the season, which should mean more midfield starts for Arthur and Ivan Rakitic, and perhaps even Sergi Roberto, who has been shunted to right-back.

In defence, Jean-Clair Todibo appears -bound, with interested in securing the French centre-back’s services, although have also been linked.

Valverde has a predilection for B team defender Ronaldo Araujo, meaning Todibo has barely featured. Barcelona would ask for a buy-back clause in any prospective deal.

HOW THEY COULD LINE UP

Despite the intense interest in Lautaro, it seems unlikely that the Argentine will arrive in January. If Barca were to pull off what would be a sensational deal, he would obviously go straight into the starting line-up in place of Suarez.

Griezmann is starting to find his feet on the left flank, while Messi has been in typically fantastic form on the right.

Frenkie de Jong has been a fine addition to a midfield still anchored by Sergio Busquets but Barca will be hoping that Arthur gets back to his best sooner rather than later.

Semedo appears to be ahead of Sergi Roberto in the battle for the right-back berth, while the rest of the defence pretty much picks itself, despite Umtiti's resurgence.