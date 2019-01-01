'What a game' - Mahrez lauds Man City teammates after Schalke 04 whitewash

The Citizens eased to an emphatic victory at the Etihad Stadium to book their place in the last-eight stage of the Champions League

winger Riyad Mahrez has praised his teammates for their performance in the 7-0 thrashing of 04 on Tuesday.

Sergio Aguero's brace and goals from Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus sank the German club as they progressed to the quarterfinals of Uefa with a 10-2 aggregate win.

Although he was an unused substitute in the encounter, Mahrez took to social media to celebrate the emphatic result as he awaits City's next opponent in the next round.

"What a game from the team. Bring on the quarterfinals," Mahrez tweeted.

Despite his limited playing time in his debut campaign with Pep Guardiola's team, the international has notched 11 goals in 37 games, including his lone effort in five Champions League outings this season.