'We've been trying for years!' - Perez hoping to bring Hazard to Real Madrid

The club president was asked about the Chelsea attacker amid talk of a transfer

president Florentino Perez is hoping star Eden Hazard joins the giants in the off-season.

Hazard has been linked with Madrid throughout the season and the international is now reportedly set to swap Chelsea for the Santiago Bernabeu in a €130million deal.

Perez was reluctant to talk about Hazard as Chelsea prepare for the final against in Baku but the Madrid boss hailed the 28-year-old attacker.

"How are we supposed to talk to a club who are playing in a final?" Perez replied during his interview with Onda Cero's El Transistor.

"We've been trying for a number of years to make Hazard a Real Madrid player, but we haven't achieved it yet.

"I'd really like Hazard to come to Real Madrid and really hope he does. He is one of the best footballers."

Eden Hazard is in the running for the @PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award!



Have you voted yet? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 26, 2019

It is set to be a busy transfer window for Madrid, with head coach Zinedine Zidane poised to overhaul a side that finished third in La Liga and bowed out of the in the last 16.

The club has once again been linked with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, while it has emerged that Sergio Ramos could be set for a shock departure from the club.

There's also a decision to make regarding James Rodriguez, who sees his two-season loan to expire.

Perez, who denied 's wantaway star Antoine Griezmann has been offered to Madrid and said the club have not received offers for Gareth Bale, added: "We're not thinking about players.

"We have to meet with Zidane and see what we want to do. We have to buy and sell. I won't talk about any player."